VP Harris to visit ABQ next week

SANTA FE — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Albuquerque next week to speak about protecting abortion rights.

The visit is set for Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day.

Harris will participate “in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights,” according to the White House, and she will later “deliver remarks at a finance event.”

The White House didn’t immediately release more details.

Harris, a Democrat and first woman to serve as vice president, officiated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s wedding earlier this year in Washington, D.C.

But it isn’t clear who will be joining Harris for Tuesday’s events.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti has campaigned with former Vice President Mike Pence and with three Republican governors — Doug Ducey of Arizona, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

Abortion has emerged as a prominent issue in this year’s gubernatorial race, with Lujan Grisham touting her push to repeal a long-dormant state abortion ban. The repeal effort was approved in 2021 — about a year before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

With some states, including Texas, having subsequently enacted abortion bans, New Mexico has seen an uptick in out-of-state residents traveling here to seek abortion services.

Lujan Grisham’s opponent in the general election, Ronchetti, has proposed banning abortion after 15 weeks, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest and when a mother’s life is at risk.

Ronchetti has also called for statewide voters to ultimately decide the issue via a constitutional amendment that would also have to win legislative approval.