 Carlsbad bank announces acquisition of Clovis-based bank - Albuquerque Journal

Carlsbad bank announces acquisition of Clovis-based bank

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Two banks based in New Mexico’s oil patch are merging in an effort to provide greater resources such as higher lending limits.

Earlier this month, Carlsbad-based Western Commerce Bank and Western Bank of Clovis announced a merger that would see the former acquire the latter. The deal was struck through the two banks’ parent companies, Western Commerce Bancshares of Carlsbad Inc. and Western Bancshares of Clovis Inc.

Western Commerce Bank CEO and President Jason Wyatt didn’t disclose the terms of the acquisition, nor the cost of the acquisition.

“Merging the two banks was the wish of my late grandfather, (Sen.) Don Kidd, former Chairman and CEO of both Western Bank of Clovis and Western Commerce Bank,” Wyatt said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year after regulatory approvals, Wyatt said. The acquisition will give Western Commerce Bank 13 branches in Carlsbad, Loving, Hobbs, Tatum, Clovis, Lovington, Portales and Albuquerque. Once merged, the estimated size of the assets of the combined banks will be $750 million.

Wyatt said there will be no change in leadership of the two banks, considering they already share common management and ownership. But the acquisition will ultimately mean that Western Bank of Clovis will change its name and logo to that of Western Commerce Bank.

Western Commerce Bank first opened its doors in June 1961 and has since expanded to 11 locations across the state, though primarily located in southeastern New Mexico.

The bank originally held the name of Loving State Bank, but received the name of Western Commerce Bank in 1982. Western Commerce Bank acquired Federal Savings Bank in Carlsbad some years later, as well as Liberty National, located in Lovington, in 1991, according to the Carlsbad Current Argus.

Western Bank of Clovis, on the other hand, got its start in 1975 and had expanded into Portales before the recent acquisition was announced.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Carlsbad bank announces acquisition of Clovis-based bank

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Blue October returns to Albuquerque with new album, show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every ... Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every day he gets to play music.Standing on decades ...
2
Nikki Lane lucks out in finding right people to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nikki Lane knows how important the ... Nikki Lane knows how important the luck of the draw is.With each day, the musician put ...
3
Joshua Zunie is pushing Native representation forward with 'Rude ...
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni ... Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni Pueblo dreaming of a day where he could bring a Native American narrati ...
4
Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you are looking for a ... If you are looking for a serene and historic vibe, then Casa Vieja Brewery is your place. ...
5
Joseph’s Culinary Pub in Santa Fe continues to quench ...
ABQnews Seeker
With more than 300 Santa Fe ... With more than 300 Santa Fe restaurants, there are copious choices for whatever occasion, time of da ...
6
Kymon Greyhorse creates 'Can I Love You?' as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life ... Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life through a visual medium.Greyhorse's latest ...
7
Filmmaker takes a look at NM legend in '¡Baca ...
ABQnews Seeker
P. Antonio Márquez knows that making ... P. Antonio Márquez knows that making a film – even a short one – takes a mass ...
8
Carlsbad bank announces acquisition of Clovis-based bank
ABQnews Seeker
The deal is expected to be ... The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year after regulatory approvals
9
VP Harris to visit ABQ next week
2022 election
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to ... Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Albuquerque next week to speak about protecting abortion rights. The visit is set for Tuesday, just ...