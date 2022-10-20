Man dies after crash with semi truck

A Roswell man died after his vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck on southbound U.S. 285 Wednesday, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. between Roswell and Artesia.

“For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet pickup was rear-ended by the Peterbilt. After the impact, the Chevrolet left the roadway, crashed, and rolled,” the release says. “Luis Alberto Borunda, 23, of Roswell suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.”

Police say they are still investigating the crash.