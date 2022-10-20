 Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 1 candidate Barbara Johnson - Albuquerque Journal

Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 1 candidate Barbara Johnson

By The Candidate

Barbara V. Johnson (courtesy photo)

NAME: Barbara V. Johnson

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Lawyer

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Practicing family law in New Mexico for 34 years. Family law involves everything that touches our citizens’ lives, i.e. personal relationships, their children and their children’s developmental stages, education and care, their real property, i.e. homes and land, businesses, work lives, retirement plans, finances, criminal involvement, etc. Representing all aspects and persons involved, men-husbands-fathers, women-wives-mothers, children, etc. both in and out of the courtroom, involves knowing what our citizens want and need, and how judges’ decisions affect their lives.

EDUCATION: BUS from UNM and JD from UNM Law School in 1988.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: lawnotpolitics.com

MAJOR PROFESSIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Successfully helping clients through the legal system during one of the worst times of their lives for 34 years all over the State of New Mexico; building relationships with lawyers practicing in other fields; learning how important the judiciary is to all citizens.

MAJOR PERSONAL ACCOMPLISHMENT: Choosing NM in 1974 as the place to raise our children peacefully where at least three cultures blend and celebrate each other; obtaining my bachelor degree so I could apply to law school; being married for 52 years to my wonderful husband; seeing our son (retired U.S. Navy officer come home safe, becoming my associate, and an accomplished artist), our daughter (also a lawyer, but now an IEP Specialist with Albuquerque Public Schools) both successfully married and gifting us with five brilliant, gorgeous grandchildren.

Why are you running and what strengths would you bring to the judiciary?

I am running to give the voters a choice at the polls to exercise that choice, and to use my experience serving the citizens of New Mexico. One of my strengths is a strong work ethic, which I would use to hopefully make our Court of Appeals produce faster than current results.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

Prefer not to answer.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

Prefer not to answer.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.

Election Guide

Home » 2022 election » Q&A: State Court of Appeals, position 1 candidate Barbara Johnson

