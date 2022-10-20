 From your mesa to hers: Caterer opens Nob Hill storefront - Albuquerque Journal

From your mesa to hers: Caterer opens Nob Hill storefront

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Cassandra Cooper and Nicole Fasano enjoy cuisine at Mila’s Mesa during a sneak peakevening at the new Nob Hill eatery and venue. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

 

Growing up, Jamila “Mila” Savoy was always in the kitchen, helping cook for the many parties her Peruvian-American family hosted.

“My dad was a consummate party thrower,” Savoy said. “(It’s) welcoming people into your space … he was the best at that and always did it with open arms.”

Savoy never lost of her love of food; for two years, she has been running her own catering business, Mila’s Mesa. And now, she’s opening up a brick-and-mortar restaurant and event space at 3409 Central NE on Tuesday.

Although Savoy had an art degree, she entered the culinary industry “by chance” and eventually became director of catering for Blue Plate Catering and later, a brand director for Sadie’s of New Mexico.

But in 2020, the catering industry shrank and Savoy, as well as many of her employees, lost their jobs. The temporary restaurant closures, however, gave Savoy the idea for her own business: a COVID-era catering company.

Jamila Savoy, owner of Mila’s Mesa, stands out front her new eatery and venue during asneak peak event before their Tuesday opening. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

“I was out of a job, and a lot of the people that worked with me were without jobs,” Savoy said. “So I just had this concept – what if people still want to have a really good, restaurant-quality meal? They can’t go anywhere.”

So Savoy started bringing a restaurant experience to people’s homes with her catering company, Mila’s Mesa. Her first clients were a couple celebrating their anniversary; Savoy brought a pan, a knife and a face mask and got cooking. The company, Mila’s Mesa, later expanded and Savoy started catering small backyard parties with a team that included many of her former staff members. At first, they worked out of Savoy’s home kitchen; then her garage; eventually, they landed in a commissary kitchen.

An appetizer at Mila’s Mesa, a new eatery and venue on Central Avenue in Nob Hill. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

“We’ve been all over the state in the last two years,” Savoy said.

The menu is a combination of Latin American and what Savoy calls “Americana” cuisines with a Southwestern twist, with items like butternut squash and goat cheese tamales or blue corn cornbread with honey and roasted corn. There will also be pastries, like lemon-lavendar biscochitos, espresso-drinks and non-alcoholic botanical cocktails.

“We kind of take things that are classics, and we flip them on their head, add New Mexico and make it kind of fun,” Savoy said. “That’s the other part about eating … it’s supposed to be fun.”

The location on Central is half-restaurant, half-event space. During the day, it’s a restaurant open to diners; at night, it’s a private event space.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and available for rentals in the evening.

Diners enjoy food at Mila’s Mesa during a sneak peek evening at the new Nob Hill restaurant and venue. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

On Sunday, they’ll serve brunch and afternoon tea.

Savoy said she wants diners to feel like they’re eating at her own home. For Savoy, food fosters community – something she learned as a kid in the kitchen.

“We were always trying new things, and even on those days were not everything was going great, there was always food,” Savoy said. “That’s where you come together.”

 

