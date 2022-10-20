 15-unit housing redevelopment project breaks ground Downtown - Albuquerque Journal

15-unit housing redevelopment project breaks ground Downtown

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Villa Agave redevelopment project, which is expected to bring 15 housing units to Downtown Albuquerque, broke ground on Thursday, according to the City of Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

Albuquerque City council approved incentives from the MRA of $400,000 and a tax abatement for the project, according to the news release.

The housing project, located off Seventh Street and Copper Avenue at the former St. Mary’s Convent, features 12,000 square feet of above ground and 3,000 square feet of basement space. It was developed by Mark Baker of Baker Architecture & Design, who also developed 505 Central in Downtown Albuquerque.

“This project has been especially rewarding because we’re simultaneously repairing a blighted building and providing new housing, which is so critically needed in the Downtown core,” Baker said in a prepared statement. “The location is perfect, within walking distance of all the amazing businesses on Central Avenue. The contributions from the City are making this project possible.”

In September 2021, RDA put out a request for proposal for housing projects in the Railroad Metropolitan Redevelopment and Downtown areas. The agency had $2.2 million in available funding, and the Villa Agave project – the developer’s name being The Villa Agave LLC – was one of two projects that submitted proposals, according to an inter-office memorandum from Mayor Tim Keller to City Council President Isaac Benton.

The housing project is expected to be completed next July, according to the development agreement.

