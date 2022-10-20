 Groups sue over cattle in Valles Caldera - Albuquerque Journal

Groups sue over cattle in Valles Caldera

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Cattle graze in the Valles Caldera in September. Three environmental groups are suing federal land management agencies over trespass cattle grazing in the northern New Mexico preserve. (Courtesy Madeleine Carey/WildEarth Guardians)

The National Park Service’s Valles Caldera National Preserve in northern New Mexico is known for its lush meadows, streams and elk.

This week, Caldera Action, WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project filed a notice of intent to sue federal agencies over alleged illegal cattle grazing on the land.

Cyndi Tuell, the Western Watersheds Project’s New Mexico director, said the cattle are entering the preserve through damaged fences and trampling sensitive habitat.

“But the real issue is they’re getting in there and no one is making anyone get them out,” Tuell said. “They’re just being allowed to stay for the entire grazing season.”

The groups list the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the notice.

Cattle are wandering from nearby Forest Service grazing allotments.

Cattle graze in the Valles Caldera in July. Environmental groups allege that federal land management agencies are not doing enough to remove the cattle from the preserve. (Courtesy of Western Watersheds)

“We really need to have those fences maintained,” Tuell said. “We want the Forest Service to do their job, and enforce the rules that say the permittees need to maintain those fences. And if they can’t, they need to keep the cows off of those allotments or those pastures.”

Area residents counted as many as 160 cattle grazing on the land last weekend.

Dave Krueger, chief of interpretation at Valles Caldera, said that the agency is not commenting on pending litigation.

He did say when NPS rangers receive a report of trespass cattle, they verify the animals’ brands and then report that information to the Forest Service to contact the permittees.

“We’ve been working on our fencing, and we have not had any cattle on the southern part of our park this year, which has been a big win to show that we’ve secured that fence line,” Krueger said.

The agency has spent about $350,000 so far repairing the boundary fence, which the Forest Service will maintain once it’s finished.

