 Police searching for armed man in San Miguel County - Albuquerque Journal

Police searching for armed man in San Miguel County

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Colorado man allegedly exposed himself to a couple and threatened them with a gun Thursday morning before burglarizing a home, stealing a vehicle and getting into back-to-back police pursuits that ended in crashes in San Miguel County.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said Aurelio Carrasco, 33, was last seen fleeing into the woods from southbound Interstate 25 just west of San Jose, NM.

Aurelio Carrasco (State Police)

Carrasco is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 206 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe he may be trying to get back to Colorado.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Wilson said. “If seen call 911.”

Wilson said that around 10:45 a.m. a man reported that he and his wife were at Griego’s Market and Liquors when a man “exposed his genitals to them and presented a firearm.”

He said police spotted the man, later identified as Carrasco, of Brighton, Colorado, in a truck and a pursuit began. Wilson said Carrasco crashed into three vehicles on State Road 50 and fled into the woods.

He said “a short time later” a homeowner in Glorieta reported she found Carrasco in her garage trying to hot-wire a dirt bike. Wilson said Carraso fled the home on foot and reportedly stole a vehicle from the Glorieta campground.

He said police found Carrasco in the stolen vehicle headed north on I-25 and a second pursuit began. Wilson said Carrasco drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a moving truck.

“The driver of that truck suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening,” he said. “After the crash, Carrasco again fled into the woods.”

Wilson added, “There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as officers search for Carrasco and investigate the crash.”

He said I-25 south is closed at mile marker 319 and asked travelers to avoid the area if possible.

“This is a developing incident,” Wilson said. “As more information becomes available, we will get that information out.”

