Man shot, killed by US Marshals in June identified

When Oscar Anchondo Jr. was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals Service Task Force members in June, it was not the first time he had been shot at by law enforcement in the city.

The previous time, in 2015, immediately preceded his last arrest and he was not injured.

More recently, 45-year-old Anchondo had been finishing out a federal sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and interference with interstate commerce by robbery when officials said he escaped from a halfway home.

Task force members found him about a month later — on June 27 — in the parking lot of a Walgreens on San Mateo near Montgomery NE. That’s when, a U.S. Marshals spokesman said, he “allegedly brandished a firearm and at least one officer discharged their firearm striking the subject.”

Although the shooting happened months ago, neither the U.S. Marshals Service, nor the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office — which had members on the task force and is leading the investigation into the incident — had publicly identified Anchondo by name.

This week in response to the Journal’s Inspection of Public Records Act request, BCSO released lapel camera footage of the shooting that had been blurred in parts and muted. A BCSO spokeswoman confirmed that Anchondo was the man who was killed and said that he “did possess a firearm which he raised at task force members.”

The footage, from three deputies, does not show Anchonodo’s actions. Deputies can be heard yelling for him to drop a gun.

Jayme Fuller, a BCSO spokeswoman, said there are four deputies on the U.S. Marshals Task Force and none of them fired their weapons in this incident. She said the investigation is complete but the report is still under review so she couldn’t answer other questions.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not respond to questions about how many members fired at Anchondo.

Anchondo’s wife told the Journal she saw the news about the shooting and suspected he was the one who had been killed because reports included the date that he absconded from the halfway home. She said in the month after his escape and before he was shot authorities had come to her job looking for him.

She said Anchondo had a troubled past but the man she knew cared deeply for their three kids, ages 10 to 23, and was excited about their new grandson. She said when their oldest daughter was born he loved to hold her and made up lullabies to sing.

“I kind of want to know what happened, but I don’t want to know any details because it makes everything real,” she said. “You don’t want to know, but then again we do want to know.”

The last time Anchondo was shot at was Sept. 30, 2015 when police said he carjacked someone and then pointed a gun at officers, who shot at him. After an hours-long SWAT call at a mobile home park officers realized he had escaped.

Anchondo was arrested in Bernalillo by the Rio Rancho Police Department and the New Mexico State Police six days later and charged with receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

That case was dismissed, and he was charged in federal court instead. In 2016 he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and robbing two convenience stores.