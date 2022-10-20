 Man shot, killed by US Marshals in June identified - Albuquerque Journal

Man shot, killed by US Marshals in June identified

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Investigators with the Multi Agency Task Force examine the scene where US Marshals Service Task Force members shot and killed Oscar Anchondo Jr. in the parking lot of a Walgreens on San Mateo near Montgomery NE. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

When Oscar Anchondo Jr. was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals Service Task Force members in June, it was not the first time he had been shot at by law enforcement in the city.

Oscar Anchondo Jr., 45 (Courtesy of the Anchondo family)

The previous time, in 2015, immediately preceded his last arrest and he was not injured.

More recently, 45-year-old Anchondo had been finishing out a federal sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and interference with interstate commerce by robbery when officials said he escaped from a halfway home.

Task force members found him about a month later — on June 27 — in the parking lot of a Walgreens on San Mateo near Montgomery NE. That’s when, a U.S. Marshals spokesman said, he “allegedly brandished a firearm and at least one officer discharged their firearm striking the subject.”

Although the shooting happened months ago, neither the U.S. Marshals Service, nor the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office — which had members on the task force and is leading the investigation into the incident — had publicly identified Anchondo by name.

This week in response to the Journal’s Inspection of Public Records Act request, BCSO released lapel camera footage of the shooting that had been blurred in parts and muted. A BCSO spokeswoman confirmed that Anchondo was the man who was killed and said that he “did possess a firearm which he raised at task force members.”

The footage, from three deputies, does not show Anchonodo’s actions. Deputies can be heard yelling for him to drop a gun.

Jayme Fuller, a BCSO spokeswoman, said there are four deputies on the U.S. Marshals Task Force and none of them fired their weapons in this incident. She said the investigation is complete but the report is still under review so she couldn’t answer other questions.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not respond to questions about how many members fired at Anchondo.

Anchondo’s wife told the Journal she saw the news about the shooting and suspected he was the one who had been killed because reports included the date that he absconded from the halfway home. She said in the month after his escape and before he was shot authorities had come to her job looking for him.

She said Anchondo had a troubled past but the man she knew cared deeply for their three kids, ages 10 to 23, and was excited about their new grandson. She said when their oldest daughter was born he loved to hold her and made up lullabies to sing.

“I kind of want to know what happened, but I don’t want to know any details because it makes everything real,” she said. “You don’t want to know, but then again we do want to know.”

The last time Anchondo was shot at was Sept. 30, 2015 when police said he carjacked someone and then pointed a gun at officers, who shot at him. After an hours-long SWAT call at a mobile home park officers realized he had escaped.

Anchondo was arrested in Bernalillo by the Rio Rancho Police Department and the New Mexico State Police six days later and charged with receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

That case was dismissed, and he was charged in federal court instead. In 2016 he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and robbing two convenience stores.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man shot, killed by US Marshals in June identified

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Blue October returns to Albuquerque with new album, show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every ... Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every day he gets to play music.Standing on decades ...
2
Nikki Lane lucks out in finding right people to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nikki Lane knows how important the ... Nikki Lane knows how important the luck of the draw is.With each day, the musician put ...
3
Joshua Zunie is pushing Native representation forward with 'Rude ...
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni ... Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni Pueblo dreaming of a day where he could bring a Native American narrati ...
4
Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you are looking for a ... If you are looking for a serene and historic vibe, then Casa Vieja Brewery is your place. ...
5
Joseph’s Culinary Pub in Santa Fe continues to quench ...
ABQnews Seeker
With more than 300 Santa Fe ... With more than 300 Santa Fe restaurants, there are copious choices for whatever occasion, time of da ...
6
Kymon Greyhorse creates 'Can I Love You?' as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life ... Kymon Greyhorse brings storytelling to life through a visual medium.Greyhorse's latest ...
7
Filmmaker takes a look at NM legend in '¡Baca ...
ABQnews Seeker
P. Antonio Márquez knows that making ... P. Antonio Márquez knows that making a film – even a short one – takes a mass ...
8
Man shot, killed by US Marshals in June identified
ABQnews Seeker
When Oscar Anchondo Jr. was shot ... When Oscar Anchondo Jr. was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals Service Task Force members in June, it was not the first time he ...
9
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detains petroglyph vandal suspect
ABQnews Seeker
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office ... The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday detained a man suspected of spray painting the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs near Santa Fe. The U.S. ...