 Sports Speak Up! More angst over Lobo football - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! More angst over Lobo football

By ABQJournal News Staff

THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting a quarterback named General Booty. Not sure if he was better off signing with Oklahoma and sitting on the bench or playing for the Lobos and their porous offensive line, where he would have been flat on his backside while taking the brunt of the recent Lobo butt-kickings.

— Lobo Mystified

WALKING THROUGH empty parking lots, no fans, no excitement. Offensively, still not sure what we’re running. Not sure why 3/4 receivers run routes & QB wont throw the ball. All this yak yak about NM players and Isaiah Chavez, who has won games, sees no action. Montes and Holaday cant be much worse. Wasted season! Rocky’s first offensive coordinator wasted Graham Leighs senior season and two more seasons before he was fired. Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

— Davario

ISAIAH CHAVEZ isn’t even in the conversation when it comes to deciding week to week who will quarterback the Lobos. If there was even a just cause for a kid entering the transfer portal, this is it.

— Bob, UNM Area

I DON’T GET IT. I went to visit my son at Colorado State and we went to a football game. There was 40,000 people in those stands. It was as if all of Northern Colorado was there. Colorado State has just as bad a football record as the Lobos and we are lucky to get 15,000 in our stadium.

— CP

MOST OF US love watching our favorite football team play on Sundays. The money these owners and players make is insane. It’s gone through the roof. … (W)e aren’t talking a million dollars, we’re talking millions. Does $245 million ring a bell? There isn’t a player in professional sports that deserves that kind of money. Do you think the recession is hurting them. I hope the majority of these athletes are supporting people that have lost everything in a weather disaster. Most recently Florida. Could you survive on a million dollars?

— Jimmie Lynn

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! More angst over Lobo football

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! More angst over Lobo football
College
THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting ... THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting a quarterback named General Booty. Not sure if he was better off signing with Oklahoma and sitting on ...
2
Emptying the Notebook: What do preseason polls really mean ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some notes and quotes, odds & ... Some notes and quotes, odds & ends after Wednesday's opening day of the Mountain West men's basketball media conference.
3
Freshman kicker Drzewiecki's performance a silver lining for Lobos
College
Nobody has to tell Danny Gonzales, ... Nobody has to tell Danny Gonzales, a former special-teams coach, how important it is for a football ...
4
Lobos picked 5th in preseason Mountain West poll, Mashburn ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos are picked fifth in ... The Lobos are picked fifth in the preseason Mountain West media poll and Jamal Mashburn, Jr., is on the preseason all-conference team.
5
Ridenour's simple explanation: Aggies 'played harder' in his debut ...
College
In his first interview session as ... In his first interview session as the University of New Mexico's football offensive co ...
6
UNM adds four to 2022 Hall of Honor
College
The University of New Mexico Alumni ... The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen's Association on Tuesday announced the coming induction into its Hall of Honor of four former Lobos. They ...
7
WAC hoops: Aggies men picked No. 2, women near ...
College
NMSU's men are picked 2nd in ... NMSU's men are picked 2nd in the preseason WAC coaches and media polls with two players on all-league; Aggie women near bottom of poll
8
Talking Grammer, Ep. 50: New Lobos Josiah Allick and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Episode 50 of the Talking Grammer ... Episode 50 of the Talking Grammer podcast features a conversation with new Lobo forwards Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze.
9
Controlled aggression: New Lobos must set physical tone without ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Lobo big men Morris Udeze ... New Lobo big men Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick are tasked with setting a physical tone for the team while keeping fouls down.