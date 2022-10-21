Sports Speak Up! More angst over Lobo football

THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting a quarterback named General Booty. Not sure if he was better off signing with Oklahoma and sitting on the bench or playing for the Lobos and their porous offensive line, where he would have been flat on his backside while taking the brunt of the recent Lobo butt-kickings.

— Lobo Mystified

WALKING THROUGH empty parking lots, no fans, no excitement. Offensively, still not sure what we’re running. Not sure why 3/4 receivers run routes & QB wont throw the ball. All this yak yak about NM players and Isaiah Chavez, who has won games, sees no action. Montes and Holaday cant be much worse. Wasted season! Rocky’s first offensive coordinator wasted Graham Leighs senior season and two more seasons before he was fired. Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

— Davario

ISAIAH CHAVEZ isn’t even in the conversation when it comes to deciding week to week who will quarterback the Lobos. If there was even a just cause for a kid entering the transfer portal, this is it.

— Bob, UNM Area

I DON’T GET IT. I went to visit my son at Colorado State and we went to a football game. There was 40,000 people in those stands. It was as if all of Northern Colorado was there. Colorado State has just as bad a football record as the Lobos and we are lucky to get 15,000 in our stadium.

— CP

MOST OF US love watching our favorite football team play on Sundays. The money these owners and players make is insane. It’s gone through the roof. … (W)e aren’t talking a million dollars, we’re talking millions. Does $245 million ring a bell? There isn’t a player in professional sports that deserves that kind of money. Do you think the recession is hurting them. I hope the majority of these athletes are supporting people that have lost everything in a weather disaster. Most recently Florida. Could you survive on a million dollars?

— Jimmie Lynn