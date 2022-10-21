Prep soccer: Eldorado girls go overtime to beat La Cueva, clinch first place in 1-5A

A scoreless draw would have been enough. And for most of Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening, that is the direction the Eldorado Eagles and La Cueva Bears were pointed.

But the Eagles got more than that.

Senior Katy McKim’s penalty-kick goal in the 6th minute of the first overtime sent third-ranked Eldorado to the District 2-5A title and a 1-0 victory over the rival Bears at the APS Soccer Complex in both schools’ regular-season finale.

A 0-0 finish would, mathematically, have secured the District 2-5A girls soccer championship for Eldorado.

Instead, a victory was “much sweeter,” Eldorado coach Aaron Forrester said. “Very much so.”

No. 5-ranked La Cueva had a chance to clinch the 2-5A title with a victory, but the Bears (14-6, 7-3 in 2-5A) needed to win.

Eldorado (15-2-2, 8-1-1) had somewhat more flexibility, as a win or draw would have sufficed.

In the 86th minute, the Bears were called for a hand ball in the box, and Forrester turned to his designated penalty kick specialist, McKim, to step to the line.

“It’s not much (pressure), because I want to do it for my team, so it feels good always,” McKim said.

“She’s rock solid at it,” Forrester said.

McKim went low and left, and she beat La Cueva freshman goalkeeper Mary Valdez to walk it off.

“It’s the first time in my whole high school career we’ve beaten La Cueva for district,” a clearly satisfied McKim said.

It was a tough result for the Bears, who are facing a likely third-place finish in 2-5A. Sandia (6-2-1 in 2-5A) needs only to defeat West Mesa (0-9 in district) on Saturday afternoon to overtake La Cueva for second place.

The Class 5A state bracket will be announced Sunday afternoon. The Bears seem certain to earn a first-round home game next week.

Eldorado, meanwhile, believes its record is enough to merit a top-four seed, which would get the Eagles a first-round bye.

But that was uncertain for much of the 80 minutes of regulation on Thursday.

“You could tell, in the first half we were a little nervous,” Forrester said. “We played nervous and they felt the pressure, and there was a lot on the line. … That’s whey they scheduled this game the last game of the year. They must have known it was coming.”