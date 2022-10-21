 Gonzales is adamant that Lobos' offensive line is improving - Albuquerque Journal

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Isaak Gutierrez hails from Eureka, a northern California coastal city of some 27,000 souls.

After the New Mexico Lobos’ 2021 season, in which they went 3-9 and finished dead last among 130 NCAA Football Bowl Division teams in total offense, head coach Danny Gonzales and his staff went searching for a “Eureka!” moment – hoping to surround Gutierrez, a senior returning starter at left guard, with some big, strong, athletic offensive linemen.

Did they find them? Gonzales and offensive line coach Jason Lenzmeier believe so, despite apparent evidence to the contrary.

After seven games, UNM (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West Conference) ranks 127th among 131 FBS teams in total offense with an average of 261 yards per game. The Lobos are averaging 3.4 yards per rush and 5.8 yards per passing attempt. They rank 121st nationally in sacks allowed.

Along the way, injuries have taken a bite.

Tackle DJ Wingfield, a junior-college transfer, started the season opener against Maine, tore an ACL and is out for the season. Only Gutierrez, left tackle JC Davis and center CJ James have started all seven games, and James, injured late in the second quarter at New Mexico State last week, probably won’t play on Saturday against Fresno State (2-4, 1-1) at University Stadium.

Yet, Gonzales said on Thursday, he likes what he’s seeing from his predominantly young, sometimes patchwork offensive line.

“I don’t think there’s any question,” he said, “that (the O-line) has gotten better every week. … The improvement that group has made is probably the biggest improvement on our team.”

Yes, we see you out there, scratching your head. Last Saturday, in a 21-9 loss to downstate rival New Mexico State in Las Cruces, the Lobos failed to score a touchdown. They averaged just 2.6 yards per rush and 3.7 yards per play.

Gonzales isn’t pretending those numbers indicate progress. But hear him out.

First, he said, the loss of James late in the second quarter created problems in Las Cruces.

Sixth-year senior Radson Jang, listed as James’ back-up on UNM’s depth chart for New Mexico State, in fact had been playing at tight end and hadn’t been taking practice repetitions at center. The choice was to shift Gutierrez from guard to center, the position he’d played at Butte College in Oroville, California, before coming to UNM. That meant subbing for Gutierrez at left guard.

As a result, Lenzmieier said, “We had some infractions with the snap stuff and move calls. … It’s never ideal when you have to (juggle responsibilities) in a game.”

Did things improve in the second half? One wouldn’t know it by the score. But, yes, Gonzales said, they did – pointing to UNM’s 20-play, 10-minute, 56-second third- and fourth-quarter drive that produced a 41-yard Luke Drzewiecki field goal.

“You don’t stay out there for 20 plays and 10 minutes if you’re not doing stuff up front,” Gonzales said. “And we were running the ball.”

Meanwhile, Gutierrez, interviewed Thursday after practice, didn’t know at the time whether he’ll play at center against Fresno State or at guard with Jang, moved back from tight end, at center.

He’s good, Gutierrez said, either way.

“We’ve just got to go out and battle with the next guy up,” he said. “We’re all brotherhood, so we’ve just got to be able to hold each other accountable and go after it with whoever’s in there.”

Saturday
Fresno State at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS2, 770 AM/96.3 FM

