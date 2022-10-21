Lobos to unveil 2022-23 roster Friday in Cherry-Silver event

It’s been 230 days since fans were able to last see the Lobo men’s basketball team on the Pit floor.

Friday night in the Cherry-Silver exhibition, and with an optimism of upward trajectory surrounding the team that this week was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference, the curtain will be pulled on the latest version of the UNM men’s basketball team.

“It’s our first time back in the Pit, so I think everybody should be excited to come watch us,” said returning all-league point guard Jaelen House.

The free event starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to include player introductions, a 3-point contest, a four-player dunk contest then a 24-minute scrimmage consisting of four six-minute quarters.

That dunk contest, often the highlight of these preseason exhibitions for teams around the country, will feature four Lobos – Javonte Johnson, Jay Allen-Tovar, Quinten Webb and Morris Udeze – and four guest judges – former Lobo greats Kenny Thomas, J.R. Giddens and Chad Toppert along with KRQE sports director Van Tate.

Asked if either might sneak into the dunk contest, House and Mashbnurn didn’t take the bait.

“I don’t think I’m going to be dunking, honestly,” said the 6-foot House.

“Yeah, I’m cool,” said Mashburn, who left last weekend’s closed scrimmage against Northern Arizona with a to injury.

It’s unclear how much he’ll participate, if at all, in the scrimmage, but is expected to take part in the 3-point contest along with House, Johnson, K.J. Jenkins, Braden Appelhans and Josiah Allick.

Both seemed to agree the favorites in each contest would logically be Allen-Tovar in the dunk contest and either Jenkins or Johnson in the 3-point contest.

PAPA PITINO: One opposing coach on the Lobos’ nonconference schedule this season already is talking about playing in the Pit.

Rick Pitino, Richard Pitino’s father and head coach of the preseason Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference favorite Iona Gaels, told reporter Adam Zagoria of his team’s Dec. 18 game in the Pit: “I should’ve never taken that game and agreeing to a home-and-home with my son. I should’ve really smelled a rat and realized that he had a great team, one of the best backcourts in the nation.”

Iona won the MAAC regular season crown last season, had a 25-8 record and finished in both the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings at 89. UNM finished 13-19 with a 161 KenPom ranking and 165 NET ranking.

