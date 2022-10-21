 Lobos to unveil 2022-23 roster Friday in Cherry-Silver event - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos to unveil 2022-23 roster Friday in Cherry-Silver event

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

It’s been 230 days since fans were able to last see the Lobo men’s basketball team on the Pit floor.

Friday night in the Cherry-Silver exhibition, and with an optimism of upward trajectory surrounding the team that this week was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference, the curtain will be pulled on the latest version of the UNM men’s basketball team.

“It’s our first time back in the Pit, so I think everybody should be excited to come watch us,” said returning all-league point guard Jaelen House.

The free event starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to include player introductions, a 3-point contest, a four-player dunk contest then a 24-minute scrimmage consisting of four six-minute quarters.

That dunk contest, often the highlight of these preseason exhibitions for teams around the country, will feature four Lobos – Javonte Johnson, Jay Allen-Tovar, Quinten Webb and Morris Udeze – and four guest judges – former Lobo greats Kenny Thomas, J.R. Giddens and Chad Toppert along with KRQE sports director Van Tate.

Asked if either might sneak into the dunk contest, House and Mashbnurn didn’t take the bait.

“I don’t think I’m going to be dunking, honestly,” said the 6-foot House.

“Yeah, I’m cool,” said Mashburn, who left last weekend’s closed scrimmage against Northern Arizona with a to injury.

It’s unclear how much he’ll participate, if at all, in the scrimmage, but is expected to take part in the 3-point contest along with House, Johnson, K.J. Jenkins, Braden Appelhans and Josiah Allick.

Both seemed to agree the favorites in each contest would logically be Allen-Tovar in the dunk contest and either Jenkins or Johnson in the 3-point contest.

PAPA PITINO: One opposing coach on the Lobos’ nonconference schedule this season already is talking about playing in the Pit.

Rick Pitino, Richard Pitino’s father and head coach of the preseason Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference favorite Iona Gaels, told reporter Adam Zagoria of his team’s Dec. 18 game in the Pit: “I should’ve never taken that game and agreeing to a home-and-home with my son. I should’ve really smelled a rat and realized that he had a great team, one of the best backcourts in the nation.”

Iona won the MAAC regular season crown last season, had a 25-8 record and finished in both the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings at 89. UNM finished 13-19 with a 161 KenPom ranking and 165 NET ranking.

Friday Friday
Men’s Cherry/Silver exhibition, 7 p.m., the Pit, free
Men’s Cherry/Silver game: Scrimmage, dunk contest, 3-point contest, 7 p.m., the Pit

Home » From the newspaper » Lobos to unveil 2022-23 roster Friday in Cherry-Silver event

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lobos to unveil 2022-23 roster Friday in Cherry-Silver event
College
It's been 230 days since fans ... It's been 230 days since fans were able to last see the Lobo men's basketball team on the Pit floor. ...
2
Sports Speak Up! More angst over Lobo football
College
THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting ... THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting a quarterback named General Booty. Not sure if he was better off signing with Oklahoma and sitting on ...
3
Emptying the Notebook: What do preseason polls really mean ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some notes and quotes, odds & ... Some notes and quotes, odds & ends after Wednesday's opening day of the Mountain West men's basketball media conference.
4
Freshman kicker Drzewiecki's performance a silver lining for Lobos
College
Nobody has to tell Danny Gonzales, ... Nobody has to tell Danny Gonzales, a former special-teams coach, how important it is for a football ...
5
Lobos picked 5th in preseason Mountain West poll, Mashburn ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos are picked fifth in ... The Lobos are picked fifth in the preseason Mountain West media poll and Jamal Mashburn, Jr., is on the preseason all-conference team.
6
Ridenour's simple explanation: Aggies 'played harder' in his debut ...
College
In his first interview session as ... In his first interview session as the University of New Mexico's football offensive co ...
7
UNM adds four to 2022 Hall of Honor
College
The University of New Mexico Alumni ... The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen's Association on Tuesday announced the coming induction into its Hall of Honor of four former Lobos. They ...
8
WAC hoops: Aggies men picked No. 2, women near ...
College
NMSU's men are picked 2nd in ... NMSU's men are picked 2nd in the preseason WAC coaches and media polls with two players on all-league; Aggie women near bottom of poll
9
Talking Grammer, Ep. 50: New Lobos Josiah Allick and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Episode 50 of the Talking Grammer ... Episode 50 of the Talking Grammer podcast features a conversation with new Lobo forwards Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze.