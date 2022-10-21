Lightning in ‘the Lab’: United’s Nava makes goals, sets others

It was a moment Cristian Nava will long remember.

At roughly 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, Nava sent New Mexico United fans into a frenzy at Isotopes Park. With his team needing a win to secure its seeding position in the USL Championship Western Conference playoffs, Nava turned in a dazzling play.

The lightning-quick, 5-foot-3, 125-pound dynamo collected a long lead pass from teammate Kalen Ryden and worked the ball past two Colorado Springs players just inside the Switchbacks’ penalty area. Chesting the ball past goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell, then tapping it past a defender with his right foot, Nava turned and sent a sliding shot home for a 1-0 United lead.

New Mexico went on to a 2-0 win and will be the No. 5 seed for Saturday’s opening round of playoffs, visiting No. 4 Sacramento Republic FC for an 8 p.m. start.

Nava’s goal – his second of the season and first at Isotopes Park – came directly in front of United’s rowdy supporters’ section on the south end of the field.

“It was awesome to get it right in front of the fans like that,” Nava said. “It felt good, not just because it was my first goal at ‘the Lab,’ but because I was able to help my team in a big situation. Doing it on the preferred side of the field was even better.”

The moment was a long time coming for Nava, the 19-year-old Albuquerque native in his first full professional season. Nava made his initial start with United in April, scored his first goal in a 7-0 romp over Phoenix Rising at UNM Soccer Stadium in May and then had to deal with his first real bout of adversity.

Nava injured his left ankle in a home match against Memphis on Aug. 17 and did not play again until Saturday, missing eight matches.

Rehab, he said, was difficult in more ways than one.

“It’s been hard,” Nava said, “not traveling with the team, not knowing if I was going to be ready in time for the playoffs. I had friends and fans asking me how I was doing and when I’d be back and all I could say was, ‘I don’t know.'”

United coach Zach Prince credits Nava for fighting through rehab and the impatience that came with it.

“Facing the adversity from his injury may be where Cristian grew most this year,” Prince said. “He had to learn about taking care of his body, coming in early for treatment, staying late. It wasn’t easy for him. He obviously wanted to play.”

Missing a critical stretch of the season also gave Nava more time for reflection than he might have preferred. Signing professionally with United in 2021 meant forgoing college soccer, a decision Nava said he still contemplates on occasion.

“Yeah, bypassing college soccer was not an easy decision,” he said. “I think sometimes, ‘Is that something I should have done?’ But playing professionally is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. It’s definitely not a decision I regret.”

Nava, who is signed through 2023, has aspirations to play at an even higher level eventually, whether it’s for an Major League Soccer club, overseas or even as part of a national team program. Family ties make him eligible to play for Mexico as well as for the United States.

For the time being, Nava says he feels “really strong about New Mexico United” and is comfortable both with his role and his compensation. The USLC does not release player salaries, but multiple reports say they typically average between $40,000 and $60,000 per season.

Nava also considers playing home games in Albuquerque to be a major perk.

“As a kid I thought about playing professionally,” he said, “but I never really thought I’d have an opportunity to play for my hometown team. Obviously, I love playing here in front of friends, family and all our fans.”

Like other New Mexicans (Devon Sandoval, Sergio Rivas, Josh Suggs, Ford Parker) on NMU’s roster, Nava has a special tie with the club’s devoted fan base. The fact that he’s often the smallest player on the field only seems to endear him to fans all the more.

Nava admits his relatively slight stature can present challenges.

“It’s really a mental preparation thing,” he said. “Before games I constantly remind myself that I can be the best player on the field. It’s a constant thing, but I know I have what it takes to be successful.”

Prince agrees. After watching Nava rise through United’s academy program and make five first-team appearances in 2021, Prince believes his speedy forward has shown he belongs – and has more memorable moments to come.

“I think Cristian’s taken a big step in his career,” Prince said. “After going 10 minutes here or there last season, now he’s starting and making a real difference for us. He was part of our five-game winning streak and now he’s back healthy for the playoffs. I’m excited to see where it goes for him.”

Saturday

USLC Playoffs: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC, 8 p.m., espn+ (streaming), 101.7 FM