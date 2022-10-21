 Mission to break the cycle - Albuquerque Journal

Mission to break the cycle

By Journal Staff Report

Wings for Life International works with families of incarcerated people and incarcerated people themselves. (Courtesy of News Radio KKOB)

For the last 27 years, Ann Edenfield Sweet has devoted her life to helping families of incarcerated people – and those behind bars themselves – live a better life.

“Our mission is transforming lives to break that generational cycle of incarceration,” she said.

Edenfield Sweet founded the nonprofit Wings for Life International after her own struggles as a single mom when her first husband, an airline pilot, was arrested.

News Radio KKOB will spotlight Edenfield Sweet’s story as part of the “Good News File” today.

Children of prisoners have a 72% chance of ending up in prison themselves, Wings for Life statistics show.

Edenfield Sweet says that’s why, among dozens of other offerings, the charity hosts free in-person programming to fill in the gaps for kids and their parents when mom or dad is behind bars.

Lessons range from how to act respectfully in a courtroom to dealing with money. One of the topics is basic table manners. Mentors also help with homework and lend an ear when participants just need someone to listen.

“This year,” says Edenfield Sweet, “we’ve been really blessed because the Legislature gave us money to establish eight new programs around the state.”

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, featuring stories that make you smile.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Mission to break the cycle

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mission to break the cycle
ABQnews Seeker
Organization works with families of incarcerated Organization works with families of incarcerated
2
Senators: Torrance County jail unsuitable
ABQnews Seeker
Unsanitary conditions found during inspection Unsanitary conditions found during inspection
3
GOP targets candidate's past statements
2022 election
Republicans attack Vasquez for tweets Republicans attack Vasquez for tweets
4
Indian Affairs Department to hold event for families of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Relatives can connect with investigators, access ... Relatives can connect with investigators, access support services
5
Blue October returns to Albuquerque with new album, show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every ... Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every day he gets to play music.Standing on decades ...
6
Nikki Lane lucks out in finding right people to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nikki Lane knows how important the ... Nikki Lane knows how important the luck of the draw is.With each day, the musician put ...
7
Joshua Zunie is pushing Native representation forward with 'Rude ...
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni ... Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni Pueblo dreaming of a day where he could bring a Native American narrati ...
8
Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you are looking for a ... If you are looking for a serene and historic vibe, then Casa Vieja Brewery is your place. ...
9
Joseph’s Culinary Pub in Santa Fe continues to quench ...
ABQnews Seeker
With more than 300 Santa Fe ... With more than 300 Santa Fe restaurants, there are copious choices for whatever occasion, time of da ...