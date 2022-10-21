Mission to break the cycle

For the last 27 years, Ann Edenfield Sweet has devoted her life to helping families of incarcerated people – and those behind bars themselves – live a better life.

“Our mission is transforming lives to break that generational cycle of incarceration,” she said.

Edenfield Sweet founded the nonprofit Wings for Life International after her own struggles as a single mom when her first husband, an airline pilot, was arrested.

Children of prisoners have a 72% chance of ending up in prison themselves, Wings for Life statistics show.

Edenfield Sweet says that’s why, among dozens of other offerings, the charity hosts free in-person programming to fill in the gaps for kids and their parents when mom or dad is behind bars.

Lessons range from how to act respectfully in a courtroom to dealing with money. One of the topics is basic table manners. Mentors also help with homework and lend an ear when participants just need someone to listen.

“This year,” says Edenfield Sweet, “we’ve been really blessed because the Legislature gave us money to establish eight new programs around the state.”

