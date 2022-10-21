Indian Affairs Department to hold event for families of missing people

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Families of hundreds of missing New Mexicans will be able to connect with several government agencies Saturday at the first Missing in New Mexico Day.

There are 984 missing people in New Mexico as of Oct. 1, said Regina Chacon, bureau chief of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. According to the FBI’s website, 192 of those people are Native American.

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department is hosting the event in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety.

The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th NW, in Albuquerque, aims to connect families of missing people in the state with agencies.

Families can meet with investigators, access support services and submit DNA records.

The event looks to provide “a network for New Mexicans with missing relatives to heal, access support services, and access media outlets to distribute information about missing relatives,” the Indian Affairs Department website states.

Attendees are advised to bring recent photos, dental records and information about their missing relatives, according to the website. Federal, state, local and tribal governments will be at the event to assist in filing missing persons reports.

The FBI, Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Navajo Nation Police Department and 16 other agencies from across the state are expected to attend, Chacon said.