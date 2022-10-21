 Prep FB: Manzano rolls against winless Del Norte - Albuquerque Journal

Prep FB: Manzano rolls against winless Del Norte

By Journal staff and wire reports

Quarterback Eddie Romero threw three third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night, as Manzano pulled away in the second half for its first prep football victory of the season, 55-26 over winless Del Norte at Milne Stadium.

The Monarchs (1-8, 1-1 in District 2/6-5A) outscored the Knights (0-9, 0-2) 20-0 in the third quarter after leading 22-14 at halftime.

Two of Romero’s three TD passes in the third quarter went to Jaylen Lakes, covering 25 and 20 yards.

Also Thursday night, West Mesa (4-5) routed Rio Grande 53-0 at Nusenda Community Stadium.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Clovis 40, Capital 6
Lordsburg 66, Mesilla Valley Christian 27
Manzano 55, Del Norte 26
NMSD 51, Jemez Valley 6
Newcomb 50, Zuni 0
West Mesa 53, Rio Grande 0

Home » Sports » Prep FB: Manzano rolls against winless Del Norte

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep FB: Manzano rolls against winless Del Norte
High School
Quarterback Eddie Romero threw three third-quarter ... Quarterback Eddie Romero threw three third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night, as Manzano pulled away in the second half for its first prep football victory ...
2
Prep soccer: Eldorado girls go overtime to beat La ...
Featured Sports
A scoreless draw would have been ... A scoreless draw would have been enough. And for most of Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening, that is the direction the Eldorado Eagles ...
3
Prep football predictions for the week of Oct. 20-22
Featured Sports
4
Prep soccer: St. Pius tops Highland, clinches 5-4A title
Boys' Soccer
With a District 5-4A boys soccer ... With a District 5-4A boys soccer championship on the line Tuesday night, St. Pius decided to prepare ...
5
Yodice: Yes, West Mesa gave up an 89-spot, but ...
Featured Sports
If there is one prep football ... If there is one prep football team in New Mexico that most benefitted from a loss in Week 9, it was probably the West ...
6
In Raton, 'Barry Sanders-esque' runner sets new state rushing ...
Featured Sports
The inspiration originated with a player ... The inspiration originated with a player Cayden Walton never once watched, except in NFL archives. 'Very Barry Sanders-esque,' Walton said, describing his running style. ...
7
Prep football: Games to Watch in Week 10 (Oct. ...
Featured Sports
1. Volcano Vista (6-2, 1-1 in ... 1. Volcano Vista (6-2, 1-1 in 1-6A) at Rio Rancho (6-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: J.J. Arellano, the Rams back-up quarterback, has been one ...
8
Prep cross country: 1-5A schools have their run of ...
Cross country
District 1-5A ruled the day at ... District 1-5A ruled the day at the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza cross country meet on Saturday. Teams from that district went 1-2-3 in both the ...
9
Prep soccer: Cleveland girls clinch 1-5A title by beating ...
Featured Sports
The Cleveland High School girls soccer ... The Cleveland High School girls soccer team is on the verge of doing something that is considered enormously difficult: running the table in what ...