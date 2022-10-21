Prep FB: Manzano rolls against winless Del Norte

Quarterback Eddie Romero threw three third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night, as Manzano pulled away in the second half for its first prep football victory of the season, 55-26 over winless Del Norte at Milne Stadium.
The Monarchs (1-8, 1-1 in District 2/6-5A) outscored the Knights (0-9, 0-2) 20-0 in the third quarter after leading 22-14 at halftime.
Two of Romero’s three TD passes in the third quarter went to Jaylen Lakes, covering 25 and 20 yards.
Also Thursday night, West Mesa (4-5) routed Rio Grande 53-0 at Nusenda Community Stadium.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Clovis 40, Capital 6
Lordsburg 66, Mesilla Valley Christian 27
Manzano 55, Del Norte 26
NMSD 51, Jemez Valley 6
Newcomb 50, Zuni 0
West Mesa 53, Rio Grande 0