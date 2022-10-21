Prep FB: Manzano rolls against winless Del Norte

Quarterback Eddie Romero threw three third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night, as Manzano pulled away in the second half for its first prep football victory of the season, 55-26 over winless Del Norte at Milne Stadium.

The Monarchs (1-8, 1-1 in District 2/6-5A) outscored the Knights (0-9, 0-2) 20-0 in the third quarter after leading 22-14 at halftime.

Two of Romero’s three TD passes in the third quarter went to Jaylen Lakes, covering 25 and 20 yards.

Also Thursday night, West Mesa (4-5) routed Rio Grande 53-0 at Nusenda Community Stadium.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Clovis 40, Capital 6

Lordsburg 66, Mesilla Valley Christian 27

Manzano 55, Del Norte 26

NMSD 51, Jemez Valley 6

Newcomb 50, Zuni 0

West Mesa 53, Rio Grande 0