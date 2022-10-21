Think Pink: New Mexican leads push for fundraiser at Zia Park Racetrack in Hobbs

This Sunday, head out to Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack in Hobbs and support Pink Day, a fundraiser with the proceeds going to a local charity.

All jockeys, gate crew and valets will wear pink for the occasion and there will also be a silent auction with novelties being sold.

New Mexico resident Jamie Zamora of Zamora Racing Team has coordinated this event for 14 years and has been involved with horse racing since she was a young girl in Raton, where she saw the races at La Mesa Park.

Zamora began to coordinated the event after she was diagnosed with breast cancer years ago.

“After I got done with all my treatments and my surgeries and all the happy (stuff) that goes with it, I just decided I needed to do something to give back,” Zamora said.

Though Zamora was upset for a while, she credits her husband for helping her get back on track.

“One day I was having a pity party, and my husband said, ‘I’m sorry why not?,’ ” she said. “”We left the doctor’s office and she said it’s a one-in-four chance, so God didn’t punish me, but he chose me, because if it wasn’t me, it would be my mom or my one of my two sisters.”

After that, Zamora went to work.

“My husband and I have both been around the racetrack our whole lives and we asked to do the pink day and they said absolutely and to run with it,” Zamora said. “What I thought might be a one-race track event or a one year thing or you know, has turned into 14 years.”

Zamora has held a number of racing jobs in her 40-plus years in the horse racing industry, including as a licensed groom, trainer, owner, jockey agent, program coordinator, chart caller and entry clerk.

It’s over a decade later and Zamora is still pushing.

“So when I was done, I just decided he was absolutely right and I needed to do something with it,” Zamora said. ” Like I said, we’re from the track, I knew they would let me use their facilities and we know the people I know I could ask for help.”

“I buy jockey silks for all of them, so every horse is pink and on race day you just bet on the pink one.”

Though purple is her favorite color, one can’t tell that on race day as she dons all pink.

For Zamora, seeing all of the participants is her favorite aspect of the fundraiser.

“It is like a sea of pink and we include everybody you know and there is a few games and little novelty items to buy to help us raise money,” Zamora said. “Just to include everybody and create some energy is great and it just warms my heart seeing the people.”