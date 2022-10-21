 Suspect in Arizona professor's shooting death arraigned - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in Arizona professor’s shooting death arraigned

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been arraigned on first-degree murder and multiple other charges.

Pima County officials say 46-year-old Murad Dervish had his arraignment Thursday shortly after a judge ordered he remain held without bond.

He also faces counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, endangerment and burglary.

Dervish was originally scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

It was still unclear if a public defender had been assigned to his case.

Dervish is accused of killing Thomas Meixner, who headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and was an expert on desert water issues.

Campus police said the Oct. 5 shooting occurred inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the hydrology department.

The relationship between Dervish and Meixner remains unclear, but a criminal complaint said a flyer with a photograph of Dervish had been circulated to university staff in February with instructions to call 911 if he ever entered the building.

The complaint also said Dervish was “expelled” and “barred from being on University of Arizona property” and he had been the subject of several reports of harassment and threats to staff members working at Harshbarger.

University officials say campus police tried to get Dervish charged two separate times before the shooting. But county prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with threats or intimidation.

Home » Around the Region » Suspect in Arizona professor’s shooting death arraigned

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State Police arrest suspect during manhunt in San Miguel ...
ABQnews Seeker
Colorado man accused in a string ... Colorado man accused in a string of crimes had fled into the woods after a head-on crash during a chase
2
Tax cut pitch leads to budget warning
2022 election
Candidates Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti have clashed ... Candidates Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti have clashed about the impact of such proposals
3
Sinkhole closes Coors Bypass
ABQnews Seeker
May take until Monday to fully ... May take until Monday to fully reopen, city says
4
Woman accused of using kids in yearlong plant theft ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stolen plants often on display for ... Stolen plants often on display for sale in front of her house or in garage sales
5
VP Harris to visit ABQ next week
2022 election
Conversation will focus on abortion rights Conversation will focus on abortion rights
6
Man shot and killed by US Marshals is identified
ABQnews Seeker
Oscar Anchondo Jr.'s wife says he ... Oscar Anchondo Jr.'s wife says he cared deeply for their three kids
7
GOP targets candidate's past statements
2022 election
Republicans attack Vasquez for tweets Republicans attack Vasquez for tweets
8
Senators: Torrance County jail unsuitable
ABQnews Seeker
Unsanitary conditions found during inspection Unsanitary conditions found during inspection
9
Indian Affairs Department to hold event for families of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Relatives can connect with investigators, access ... Relatives can connect with investigators, access support services
10
From your mesa to hers: Caterer opens Nob Hill ...
Business
Growing up, Jamila "Mila" Savoy was ... Growing up, Jamila "Mila" Savoy was always in the kitchen, helping cook for the many par ...