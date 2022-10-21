 Athlete advocacy group files complaint with DOJ against NCAA - Albuquerque Journal

Athlete advocacy group files complaint with DOJ against NCAA

By Ralph D. Russo / Associated Press

An organization calling for reform in college sports has filed a complaint with the U.S Justice Department against the NCAA, accusing those involved with the governing body of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes.

The NCPA is asking the agency to pursue civil and criminal charges against individuals who share responsibility in maintaining athlete compensation restrictions.

“NCAA sports is a predatory economic cartel that denies college athletes the freedom to use their gifts and talents to earn money without restrictions. A freedom afforded to other Americans,” National College Players Association Executive Director Ramogi Huma said Friday.

Huma, a former UCLA football player, and the NCPA have been leading the charge for college football and basketball players to receive a share of the millions of dollars in revenue their sports generate for more than a decade. The NCPA was part of a failed attempt to unionize football players at Northwestern. Huma has testified in front of Congress numerous times.

A complaint does not ensure an inquiry by the department, but college sports and the NCAA remain under legal and political pressure to lift its ban on paying athletes.

“It’s another avenue to attack to the NCAA,” Gabe Feldman, director of sports law at Tulane, said of the complaint to the DOJ.

Huma cited last year’s 9-0 Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA in the Alston case for paving away for further legal action, including Justice Brett Kavanuagh’s scathing concurring opinion in which he wrote “there are serious questions whether the NCAA’s remaining compensation rules can pass muster.”

The NCAA lifted its ban on athletes earning money for endorsement and sponsorship deals last year, which allows third parties to compensate them.

Lacking detailed and uniform rules to regulate those name, image and likeness payments, college sports leaders have asked Congress for help in the form of a federal law, but there has been little progress in Washington.

“There’s no industry that so visibly, loudly, and deliberately flaunts its antitrust violations than the NCAA and its member conferences and institutions,” Huma said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Home » News » Nation » Athlete advocacy group files complaint with DOJ against NCAA

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 ...
Nation
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of ... Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from ...
2
Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
Most Recent Biz News
The major freight railroads appear unwilling ... The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, ...
3
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions
Nation
The Pentagon will provide travel funds ... The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are ...
4
Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby
Nation
The young Afghan couple raced to ... The young Afghan couple raced to the airport in Kabul, clutching their baby girl close amid the chaotic withdrawal of American troops last year. ...
5
US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty
Nation
Across the U.S., families are looking ... Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is ...
6
Poor, less white US neighborhoods get worst internet deals
Nation
A couple of years into the ... A couple of years into the pandemic, Shirley Neville had finally had enough of her shoddy internet service. 'It was just a headache,' said ...
7
How one small town is teaching English to kids ...
Nation
As part of an exercise to ... As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud ...
8
NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants
Nation
A complex of giant tents built ... A complex of giant tents built on an island opened Wednesday as New York City's latest temporary shelter for an influx of international migrants ...
9
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
Most Recent Biz News
The federal government announced Tuesday a ... The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on ...