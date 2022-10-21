 Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify - Albuquerque Journal

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

By Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether. He could also go to court and try to stop it.

The subpoena is the latest and most striking escalation in the House committee’s 15-month investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.

The committee writes in its letter that it has assembled “overwhelming evidence” that Trump “personally orchestrated” an effort to overturn his own defeat in the 2020 election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, “attempting to corrupt” the Justice Department and by pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to try to change the results.

But lawmakers say key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is Trump himself.

The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.

The day after, Trump posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his false claims of widespread election fraud and expressing his “anger, disappointment and complaint” that the committee wasn’t investigating his claims. He made no mention of the subpoena.

Home » News » Nation » Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena letter to Trump, demanding ...
ABQnews Seeker
The House committee investigating the Jan. ... The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against ...
2
Risk from rodent poisons can linger
ABQnews Seeker
Last in a series. ... Last in a series. ...
3
Colorado to reuse water for drinking, creating new supply
ABQnews Seeker
When Eric Seufert brewed a test ... When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The ...
4
Mission to break the cycle
ABQnews Seeker
Organization works with families of incarcerated Organization works with families of incarcerated
5
Blue October returns to Albuquerque with new album, show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every ... Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every day he gets to play music.Standing on decades ...
6
Nikki Lane lucks out in finding right people to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nikki Lane knows how important the ... Nikki Lane knows how important the luck of the draw is.With each day, the musician put ...
7
Joshua Zunie is pushing Native representation forward with 'Rude ...
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni ... Joshua Zunie grew up on Zuni Pueblo dreaming of a day where he could bring a Native American narrati ...
8
Corrales’ Casa Vieja has an interesting history and now ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you are looking for a ... If you are looking for a serene and historic vibe, then Casa Vieja Brewery is your place. ...
9
Joseph’s Culinary Pub in Santa Fe continues to quench ...
ABQnews Seeker
With more than 300 Santa Fe ... With more than 300 Santa Fe restaurants, there are copious choices for whatever occasion, time of da ...