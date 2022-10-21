BLM plans pile burns in Catron County

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is planning three pile burns in Catron County this fall and winter.

BLM will ignite the juniper and piñon pile burns from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

The 135-acre Alamocita pile burn will be east of Pie Town, about 10 miles north of N.M. 60.

The Tank Canyon project is 215 acres and will be about 25 miles north of Pie Town near the Wild Horse subdivision.

The Wild Horse Slash Pit burn will be located off Wood Camp Road.

“Firefighters will monitor the burns until there is no visible smoke,” the agency wrote in a news release.