 BLM plans pile burns in Catron County - Albuquerque Journal

BLM plans pile burns in Catron County

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is planning three pile burns in Catron County this fall and winter.

BLM will ignite the juniper and piñon pile burns from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. 

The 135-acre Alamocita pile burn will be east of Pie Town, about 10 miles north of N.M. 60. 

The Tank Canyon project is 215 acres and will be about 25 miles north of Pie Town near the Wild Horse subdivision.  

The Wild Horse Slash Pit burn will be located off Wood Camp Road. 

“Firefighters will monitor the burns until there is no visible smoke,” the agency wrote in a news release. 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BLM plans pile burns in Catron County

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: Woman shot at Walmart in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a man shot a ... Authorities say a man shot a woman on Friday afternoon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, ...
2
NMED: Asphalt spill caused 'significant impacts'
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Environment Department on ... The New Mexico Environment Department on Wednesday issued a notice of noncompliance to the R. Marley trucking company for failing to tell the agency ...
3
BLM plans pile burns in Catron County
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management ... The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is planning three pile burns in Catron County this fall and winter. BLM will ignite the juniper and ...
4
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he ...
ABQnews Seeker
The House committee investigating the Jan. ... The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena o Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony ...
5
Risk from rodent poisons can linger
ABQnews Seeker
Last in a series. ... Last in a series. ...
6
Colorado to reuse water for drinking, creating new supply
ABQnews Seeker
When Eric Seufert brewed a test ... When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The ...
7
Mission to break the cycle
ABQnews Seeker
Organization works with families of incarcerated Organization works with families of incarcerated
8
Blue October returns to Albuquerque with new album, show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every ... Justin Furstenfeld is grateful for every day he gets to play music.Standing on decades ...
9
Nikki Lane lucks out in finding right people to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nikki Lane knows how important the ... Nikki Lane knows how important the luck of the draw is.With each day, the musician put ...