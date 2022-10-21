NMED: Asphalt spill caused ‘significant impacts’

The New Mexico Environment Department on Wednesday issued a notice of noncompliance to the R. Marley trucking company for failing to tell the agency about an asphalt emulsion spill into a Gila River tributary.

NMED says the spill caused significant surface water impacts. “Additional compliance and enforcement measures” are likely.

On Sept. 26, one of the company’s trucks overturned northeast of Silver City near Meadow Creek along N.M. 15.

The spill sent about 2,000 gallons of asphalt, water and a binding agent into Jaybird Canyon in the Gila National Forest north of Pinos Altos.

NMED was notified of the spill on Oct. 4 by the state Transportation Department and local residents.

The company has hired a contractor to clean up the spill.