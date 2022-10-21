APD: Woman shot at Walmart in NE ABQ

Authorities say a man shot a woman on Friday afternoon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said there was no “active threat” and the woman was taken to the hospital.

“The incident appears to have been isolated and involving two people who knew each other,” he said.

Gallegos did not give the woman’s condition, say if the man was in custody or if the shooting happened inside or outside the store.

He said officers responded sometime before 1:45 p.m. to a shooting at the Walmart near San Mateo and Interstate 40.