 Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose - Albuquerque Journal

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

By Tom Murphy / Associated Press

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free.

Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots.

The drugmaker said it expects that people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover many recommended vaccines without charging any out-of-pocket expenses.

A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps eligible U.S. residents with no insurance get the shots.

The price would make the two-dose vaccine more expensive for cash-paying customers than annual flu shots. Those can range in price from around $50 to $95, depending on the type, according to CVS Health, which runs one of the nation’s biggest drugstore chains.

A Pfizer executive said Thursday that the price reflects increased costs for switching to single-dose vials and commercial distribution. The executive, Angela Lukin, said the price was well below the thresholds “for what would be considered a highly effective vaccine.”

The drugmaker said last year that it was charging the U.S. $19.50 per dose, and that it had three tiers of pricing globally, depending on each country’s financial situation. In June, the company said the U.S. government would buy an additional 105 million doses in a deal that amounted to roughly $30 per shot. The government has the option to purchase more doses after that.

Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine debuted in late 2020 and has been the most common preventive shot used to fight COVID-19 in the U.S.

More than 375 million doses of the original vaccine, which Pfizer developed with the German drugmaker BioNTech, have been distributed in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That doesn’t count another 12 million doses of an updated booster that was approved earlier this year.

The vaccine brought in $36.78 billion in revenue last year for Pfizer and was the drugmaker’s top-selling product.

Analysts predict that it will rack up another $32 billion this year, according to FactSet. But they also expect sales to fall rapidly after that.

More than 90% of the adult U.S. population has already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. But only about half that population has also received a booster dose.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Failing US nursing homes to face tougher federal penalties
Health & Safety
The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face ... The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don't improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday. The intensified scrutiny on ...
2
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Health & Safety
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 ... Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker ...
3
NM prepares for poll challengers
2022 election
Official voices concern about disruptive behavior Official voices concern about disruptive behavior
4
Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity
Health & Safety
Our Medieval ancestors left us with ... Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that may have helped them survive the Black Death make us more susceptible to ...
5
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility ...
Health & Safety
Black-white disparities exist in fertility medicine, ... Black-white disparities exist in fertility medicine, reflected in life-and-death outcomes for babies, according to a large study of U.S. births. The study, published Wednesday ...
6
Attorneys make closing arguments in NM opioid lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
NM reached settlements with a number ... NM reached settlements with a number of opioid manufacturers and distributors in a deal that
7
Fighting food poisoning: Sweeping poultry changes proposed
Health & Safety
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday proposed sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey meat is processed that are intended to reduce ...
8
People with disabilities left out of climate planning
Health & Safety
When the inevitable hurricanes threaten New ... When the inevitable hurricanes threaten New Orleans, it's hard for India Scott to figure where to go. In the city where she was born ...
9
George W. Bush to be honored in Washington on ...
Health & Safety
Former President George W. Bush and ... Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are returning to Washington next month to be recognized for their work on combatting HIV/AIDS ...