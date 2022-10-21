Amid big turnout, expanded early voting in NM starts this weekend

SANTA FE — Turnout remains strong — up 31% over four years ago — as New Mexico prepares to open an expanded set of early voting sites Saturday.

A little over 54,000 voters have cast ballots absentee or in person, according to figures released Friday morning, up from about 42,000 at a similar point in the 2018 election cycle.

The healthy start to turnout comes as counties across New Mexico prepare to open satellite early-voting locations Saturday morning, sharply expanding the options for in-person voting.

Rio Arriba County Clerk Linda J. Padilla said Friday she expects substantial turnout as her county moves from two in-person sites to six altogether for the remainder of the early-voting period.

“Voter interest, it’s been really steady,” she said. “I think it’s looking really good.”

Bernalillo County will expand from one in-person site to 20 voting locations — plus a mobile voting unit at Expo New Mexico — for the final 2 1/2 weeks before Election Day.

Most of the county’s locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Voters may cast a ballot in person at any site, and each location also accepts the hand delivery of completed absentee ballots.

While online voter registration has closed for the election, same-day registration is available at early-voting locations, allowing a person to register to vote and then immediate cast a ballot. A photo identification and a document with the person’s name and current address in the county are required to register.

Turnout, meanwhile, has climbed across the board except for voters registered with a minor party, according to a Journal analysis. Democrats have cast about 35% more ballots so far than they had at a similar point in the 2018 general election, and Republican ballots are up 27%.

This year’s ballot includes races for governor and other statewide executive offices, Congress, the Legislature and county-level positions.

Early voting will run through Nov. 5, with Election Day set for Nov. 8.

To learn more, visit

— NMVote.org for sample ballots, absentee ballot applications and other election information.

— BernCoClerk.gov to find early voting locations. County voters may also reach the clerk’s office at 505-243-VOTE (8683) or clerk@bernco.gov.

— ABQjournal.com/election-guide for candidate questionnaires and other coverage.

Bernalillo County early voting locations

Open Saturday through Nov. 5, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

— 98th & Central Shopping Center, 120 98th NW, Suite B101 & B102, 87121

— Andalucia Shopping Center, 5600 Coors NW, Suite C-5, 87120

— Bernalillo County Visitor Center, 6080 Isleta SW, 87105

— Caracol Plaza, 12500 Montgomery NE, Suite 101, 87111

— Central Mercado, 301 San Pedro SE Suites B, C, D & E, 87108

— County Clerk’s Annex, 1500 Lomas NW, Suite A, 87104

— Cottonwood West, 10131 Coors NW, Suite C-02, 87114

— Daskalos Center, 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110

— Four Hills Shopping Center, 13140 Central SE, Suite 1420, 87123

— Holly Plaza Shopping Center, 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6, 87113

— Los Altos Plaza, 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3, 87111

— Los Ranchos Villa, 6601 4th NW, Suite U, 87107

— Petroglyph Plaza, 8201 Golf Course NW, Suite D-1, 87120

— South Valley Multi-Purpose Senior Center, 2008 Larrazolo SW, 87105

— The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo, 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3, 87109

— Tijeras City Hall, 12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras, NM 87059

— University of New Mexico, Student Union Building, Louie’s Lounge, 87131

— West Bluff Center, 5211 Ouray NW, Suite B, 87120

Other dates, hours

— Desiderio Community Center, 117 Tribal RD 7036 To’Hajiilee 87026, Monday through Nov. 4, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Isleta Elder Center, Building 79 Tribal RD 40, Isleta NM 87022, Saturday through Nov. 5, Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Mobile Voting Unit, State Fair Grounds 87108, Monday through Nov. 4, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.