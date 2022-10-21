Life is a balancing act for Mercy

In the last six months, Mercy’s life has been a whirlwind.

She’s filmed a feature film in Puerto Rico, all while keeping busy working on music.

The foundation for what Mercy does today is due to her growing up in Albuquerque.

She began performing on stage in Albuquerque, which eventually led her to the art of burlesque.

“I won the Rock the Ink beauty pageant years ago,” she says. “You have to always be ready to perform. In Albuquerque, I started doing burlesque and incorporated circus acts.”

But that wasn’t enough.

Mercy dipped her feet into the burgeoning film industry and was instantly hooked.

She booked small parts in “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” in 2015 and “Shot Caller” in 2017. Those parts helped her get on “6 Underground” and “The Matrix Resurrections,” where she was also a featured stunt performer.

“I did film when I was little and putting my feet back in was a rekindling of the love I’ve had for it,” she says.

Mercy was born in Los Angeles and she moved to Albuquerque as a teenager with her family.

She continued to follow her dream despite having an abusive stepfather.

“I ran away and began living on the streets of Vegas and eventually made my way back to California,” she says. “I struggled with addiction and depression.”

Knowing that she needed to change, Mercy moved back to Albuquerque and transferred to the University of New Mexico. She graduated with a degree in forensic anthropology and psychology.

Her music journey began after she met her husband.

“He was filming ‘Horse Soldiers’ and he believed in me,” she says. “He saw my drive and talent. I was struggling with wanting to perform. He heard me sing and he told me he’d help me. I didn’t want to be a starving musician and he helped develop an artistic plan.”

In 2021, Mercy performed at White Party Global Palm Springs and the Pride celebration in Ibiza, Spain.

She’s released three singles, “Going Down,” “Dearest Alice” and “Broke Bad” and is currently working on her EP.

“All my songs tell a story,” she says. “They are about my past and the writing and performing process is cathartic for me. I also have synesthesia. I see colors when I feel certain emotions.”

Since her husband works in the film industry, she often collaborates with him on ideas and stories she wants to tell through music video.

“He creates wonderful scenes with me,” she says. “When we started doing music videos, we wanted to go back to the era where the videos were mini movies. I’m very lucky that he’s not only my manager but my director.”

Mercy is hoping to have some upcoming shows in Albuquerque this year or early next.

She says despite being born in Los Angeles, she considers Albuquerque home.

“Downtown Albuquerque has a special place in my heart,” she says. “I worked at Blackbird Buvette for a couple years. I’ve performed at Sister and Launchpad. Of course, I have a sweet spot for UNM because that’s where I was for a long time. If I don’t get some El Pinto soon, I will quickly shrivel away.”

Online

To learn more about Mercy, follow her at @theartistmercy on Instagram and Twitter