 P - Albuquerque Journal P

Competing with the best

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Pianist Olga Kern is hosting her annual competition. (Courtesy of Chris Lee)

This year’s finalists for the Third Olga Kern International Piano Competition reflect global turmoil.

The competition’s debut year in 2016 lured 100 applicants. This year’s group numbered just 96, said Marian Tanau, New Mexico Philharmonic executive director.

“I think that’s because we missed the Russians,” he said. “Their conditions of coming became a problem.”

The Ukrainians also disappeared, he added. In 2019, Ukrainian pianist Tetiana Schafan took first place.

Competition namesake Olga Vladimirovna Kern is a Russian-American classical pianist. She became an American citizen in 2016.

Kern was born into a family of musicians with direct links to Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff and began studying piano at the age of 5. She jump-started her U.S. career with her historic Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, as the first woman to do so in more than 30 years. She serves on the piano faculty at the Manhattan School of Music.

The 11 finalists will perform with the New Mexico Philharmonic at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Popejoy Hall. The competition is open to pianists ages 18-32.

The musicians hail from five countries, including the U.S., Poland, China, Italy and South Korea.

A jury of eight plus Kern will determine the winners, Tanau said. The pianists will compete for $35,000 in prize money. In addition to the cash, the winner will receive concert engagements throughout Europe and the U.S.

A July virtual round kicked off the contest.

The current schedule is:

• Oct. 24-25 – In-person second round 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. NE.

• Oct. 27 – Semifinal chamber music round 6:30 p.m. at the Robertson & Sons Violin Shop, 3201 Carlisle Blvd. NE.

• Oct. 29 – At 6 p.m., Popejoy Hall with the competition finalists in concert with the New Mexico Philharmonic and conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, music director of the Eugene Symphony in Oregon.

• Oct. 30 – At 3 p.m., awards ceremony and winner’s recital at Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

The in-person second round, semifinal round, the awards ceremony and winner’s recital are free. Tickets for the New Mexico Philharmonic range from $22-$90, plus fees at unmtickets.com or 505-925-5626.

All rounds can be streamed free at olgakerncompetition.org.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Competing with the best

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Bernalillo County's Public Art Program continues to add to ...
Arts
Thirty years have passed and the ... Thirty years have passed and the program has more than 500 works of art – a number that continues to grow.
2
Three exhibits at Albuquerque Museum are inspired by Thomas ...
Arts
Three exhibits at Albuquerque Museum are ... Three exhibits at Albuquerque Museum are inspired by father of American landscape painting
3
Competing with the best
Arts
Eleven finalists of Olga Kern's piano ... Eleven finalists of Olga Kern's piano competition set to perform at Popejoy
4
Finding the light
Arts
Santa Fe Opera celebrates life of ... Santa Fe Opera celebrates life of Civil Rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer
5
Life is a balancing act for Mercy
Arts
Former Albuquerque resident navigates her way ... Former Albuquerque resident navigates her way in film, music
6
Amy Redford to screen 'Roost' at SFiFF
ABQnews Seeker
thanks in part to her father, ... thanks in part to her father, Robert. It's no wonder that Redford has made her own path in the film industry. Her latest film, ...
7
Based on personal experiences, 'My Brother Is Away' aimed ...
Arts
'My Brother Is Away' is about ... 'My Brother Is Away' is about a little girl, unnamed, who is trying to deal with her conflicting feelings about herself and her old
8
Gallup is quickly becoming an epicenter of a burgeoning ...
Arts
About 50 miles of single-track have ... About 50 miles of single-track have been carved through the mountains within McKinley County, said Brian Leddy, president of Adventure Gallup & Beyond.
9
Planting at double the depth key for spring bulbs
Arts
Remember to be conscious of the ... Remember to be conscious of the mature height of what you're going to plant and design accordingly. Depending on how the space is viewed ...