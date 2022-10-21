 Taking the next step at Los Luceros

Taking the next step

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rebecca Ward is the instructional coordinator at the Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs)

Historic Site is chock-full of history.

It’s Rebecca Ward’s job to make sure the public knows not only the history of the site, but the resources available.

Ward was promoted to the role of instructional coordinator at Los Luceros on Sept. 5.

Los Luceros Historic Site is a 148-acre ranch located in Alcalde in northern New Mexico.

The centerpiece of the historic Los Luceros ranch complex is a 5,700 square-foot, 18th century Territorial-style adobe home which was renovated by the Cabot Foundation in 2004 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property also includes a visitor’s center, director’s residence and a small gallery.

In addition to the hacienda and the visitor center complex, the property contains three residences, an 18th century chapel, the original village jail, numerous farm buildings, apple orchards, irrigated pasture and bosque on the Rio Grande.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs purchased the Los Luceros property from the family of Frank and Ann Cabot in 2008 to ensure the preservation of the site for future New Mexico visitors to enjoy.

According to the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, within the historic site system, instructional coordinators play a pivotal role in connecting the public with the sites’ history and resources.

The coordinators are responsible for developing special events and public programming, coordinate on- and off-site educational resources, and help guide engagement and interpretation.

“I am thrilled to see Rebecca shine in this new role,” said Carly Stewart, the site manager for LLHS. “She is a wealth of knowledge and a great help to every visitor who walks through the door. I am excited to see what new programs she comes up with.”

Ward was previously the interpretive ranger at Los Luceros – a position she held since Feb. 2020.

Ward has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and a Master of Arts degree in Museum Studies.

She has also worked in the National Park Service as a ranger at Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado and the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area in Massachusetts, as well as interning with Chaco Culture National Historical Park as part a Student Conservation Association program and Petroglyph National Monument in their museum and archival collections spaces.

“I am looking forward to taking on more responsibility at Los Luceros Historic Site,” Ward said. “The history here is so rich and varied that the topics for education are pretty limitless! I’m excited to work with children more. I find that kids have the best questions about things. They always bring me a new way to look at the site.”

