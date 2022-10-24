A school leader’s hope for the ’23 legislative session

As legislators prepare for a crucial 60-day session with the highest reserve funds in state history, they must not lose focus on the most important issue delegated to state government: education. Serious progress on education came out of last year’s session, but there is still work to do. As the head administrator of one of the top-performing public schools in the state, I offer three key priorities:

School budgets

Last year, the focus was wisely on teacher pay. New Mexico now offers the most competitive teacher pay in the region, and the new minimums have made teaching an attractive career choice. This fix should mitigate the teacher shortage crisis.

Unfortunately, school budgets were not increased enough to afford these major raises. At our school, the average faculty salary increase was 20%, but our SEG allocation increased by only 12%. This led to one of the toughest budget years our school has had, despite high enrollment and record state surpluses.

In the upcoming session, the SEG allocation to each school needs to increase at least as much as it did last year. And that increase cannot be tied to strict mandates. We need schools to think big: hire experts to help increase proficiency rates, hire faculty to expand course offerings, and improve facilities to better suit programming. With only modest increases to SEG, coupled with restrictive mandates, schools will operate in the status quo without the opportunity to dream big or move the needle on outcomes.

Calendar language

Another wise decision last year was incentivizing schools to expand their school year and student programming. Increased funding for the Extended Learning Time Program and similar efforts is encouraging schools to think creatively and maximize the time students spend inside school.

Unfortunately, the language of Senate Bill 40 implementing these programs is incompatible with other state statutes. Schools were forced to make bizarre calendar fixes late in the year because state law has always been based on “hours” of instructional time, while SB 40 addressed only “days” of instructional time. The new legislative session must create consistency in this language and allow schools flexibility on calendar implementation.

Replicate success

Finally, the replication and expansion of high-performing schools and programs should be a priority. The release of the spring assessment scores was a wakeup call. On average, the numbers are dismal and paint a worrying picture about the state of education. However, the results were not all doom and gloom. Many individual schools across the state are performing higher than national averages in all subject areas. For example, compare the 73% English Language Arts proficiency of East Mountain High School against the state average of 33%. These high-performing schools do not just serve specific, isolated communities; they are also making significant gains with sub-groups identified by the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit.

Legislators and school boards need to expand enrollment at schools that are performing well, replicate their practices and support them with the necessary funding to deliver that culture of excellence to even more students and families.

With record surpluses, education continues to be the most important investment we can make in our state’s future. If we provide the budget and support to empower our high-performing teachers and schools, we can raise outcomes for all.