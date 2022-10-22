 Aggies' game Saturday is off after San Jose State player dies Friday - Albuquerque Journal

By Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State and New Mexico State postponed their football game for Saturday at Aggie Memorial after a Spartan freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus.

This undated photo provided by San José State University shows Camdan McWright. Officials say a school bus carrying students struck and killed McWright, a San Jose State University freshman football player, as he rode a scooter near campus. The California Highway Patrol says the San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when McWright, 18, entered the crosswalk directly in its path.(Terrell Lloyd/San José State Athletics via AP)

SJSU athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday’s game against New Mexico State will be played later this season after the Spartans mourn the death of Camdan McWright.

“We are all saddened by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright,” Konya said. “The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family.”

It was the 2-5 Aggies’ scheduled homecoming game, coming off their 21-9 home win over New Mexico. As it stands, New Mexico State has one remaining home game on its schedule — Nov. 12 vs. Lamar.

New Mexico State tweeted: “NM State and San José State have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s s football game. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, the San José State football program, the athletic department, and the university community.”

Officials say a school bus carrying students struck and killed McWright as he rode a scooter near campus. The California Highway Patrol says the San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when McWright, 18, entered the crosswalk directly in its path.

No one was injured on the bus and the 14 students, ages 14 to 17, were escorted onto a second bus that drove them away from the scene, the highway patrol said. It said the 36-year-old bus driver pulled over and remained at the scene. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

McWright, a running back, was previously a football star for St. Genevieve High School in Los Angeles, near his hometown of Sylmar. He had played in one game this season.

