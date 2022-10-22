 Sports Speak Up! Story on Lobo kickers reminds reader of Sullivan - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Story on Lobo kickers reminds reader of Sullivan

By ABQJournal News Staff

NICE PIECE BY Rick Wright on Lobo kickers Luke and George. Be it noted, the Lobos’ last Consensus All-American was John Sullivan, and, because he was a fifth year senior who had always been a backup, kicked the entire 2007 season with a torn ACL, but still made 26 of 27 FGs in a superb stretch for Rocky’s last solid team. He has unfortunately been the Forgotten Man in Lobo history and should be featured prominently in all PR.

— MoonDog

IT’S HARD to understand why Coach Gonzales would elevate his QB coach who had no college experience, no offensive coordinator experience, and admits he doesn’t know the players or plays very well to the job of offensive coordinator. Why didn’t Coach Gonzales call the plays himself until the new coordinator understood his role and players better? Looks like a very long frustrating season for fans.

— Rich, Corrales

TIME FOR THE Lobos to start looking for an Athletic Director and a football coach. We have at least 2 more years of losing.

— Jonathan Ortega

NICE READ ON the new Lobo basketball big men. Let’s hope they make it past new years before they’re booted for bad behavior or leave due to artistic differences.

— Davario

Home » Sports » Sports Speak Up! Story on Lobo kickers reminds reader of Sullivan

