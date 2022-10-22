Lobos get a chance to show who they are Saturday vs. Fresno State

Welcome to the Pyrite Bowl.

Earlier this fall, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales referred to the Lobos’ 49-39 victory over Fresno State in 2020, the finale of the Lobos’ COVID-shortened season that year, as “fool’s gold.”

The Bulldogs, he said, had been devastated by injuries, and UNM’s victory that night unduly raised expectations for Gonzales’ young, rebuilding program.

Now, as the Lobos (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) again face Fresno State (2-4, 1-1), a 9½-point favorite, on Saturday at University Stadium, the question arises:

Does UNM’s decisive, 27-10 victory over UTEP on Sept. 17, followed as it was by four consecutive losses, fall into the same, fool’s gold category?

On one hand, for any football team there’s the blend of scheme and execution. On the other, there’s personnel – talent, experience.

Do the Lobos, in year three of the Gonzales era, have the talent and experience to reverse the current trend before season’s end? Or are their subpar offensive performances in the second halves of losses to UNLV and Wyoming, and throughout last week’s 21-9 loss at New Mexico State, who they really are?

Gonzales believes the goods are there, seeing his team’s performance in gaining early leads against the Rebels and the Cowboys as no mirage. Even in the New Mexico State game, he said, there were encouraging signs.

“I have confidence we can get there,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “Obviously we’re gonna have to manage the game, no mistakes. We can’t turn the ball over.

“We’ve got to be a little more detailed. Injuries hurt a little bit, obviously, but you can’t do it for two drives (as against UNLV and Wyoming) and then say you don’t have the people to do it. There’s enough pieces there to be successful.”

As for scheme, Gonzales fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime after UNM’s 27-14 loss to Wyoming on Oct. 8 and named quarterbacks coach Heath Ridenour to the position on an interim basis. The Lobos proceeded to play four quarters without a touchdown against New Mexico State.

“Heath’s first game calling it,” Gonzales said during Tuesday’s UNM fall sports news conference. “I think you should see significant improvement between game one and game two, just the comfort of it.”

Unlike in past weeks, Gonzales would not say who will start at quarterback against Fresno State. Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick has started all of the previous seven games. At New Mexico State, he struggled to find receivers downfield and repeatedly either threw short or scrambled.

“Every time we don’t win, it’s not good enough from the quarterback position,” Kendrick said after Tuesday’s practice. “There’s two opportunities that I know we missed out on, and that falls on the quarterback.”

The receivers, Gonzales said, bore their share of responsibility for the tight windows Kendrick was seeing in Las Cruces.

If Kendrick starts, junior-college transfer Justin Holaday and/or redshirt freshman CJ Montes still could see action, as they have at times in previous games.

The UNM defense continued to give up yards grudgingly against New Mexico State, improving its national ranking in total defense to 22nd. But Gonzales noted his defense hasn’t forced a turnover in the past two games.

“That’s all about playing hard and being physical,” he said.

Fresno State has an enviable football history, with just five losing seasons in the past 22 years. The Bulldogs appeared well on their way to a sixth until, last week, they jumped up and bit San Jose State – 4-1 entering the game – sacking Spartans star quarterback Chevan Cordeiro five times en route to a 17-10 victory.

Jake Haener, Fresno State’s own star QB, hasn’t played since being injured during a 45-17 loss to USC on Sept. 17. His status for Saturday is unclear. Gonzales said Logan Fife, the backup QB, “has gotten better every single week.”

Saturday’s is UNM’s homecoming game as well as a “Lobos Love Pink” event in acknowledgement of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The latter is personal for Gonzales, he said, because his mother-in-law is a breast cancer survivor.