 Cherry/Silver: Allen-Tovar, Allick put on the best shows - Albuquerque Journal

Cherry/Silver: Allen-Tovar, Allick put on the best shows

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM senior Jay Allen-Tovar (21) turns towards the basket in the air during the dunk contest at the New Mexico men’s basketball team Cherry & Silver exhibition Friday at the Pit. The event included player introductions, a 3-point shooting contest and a dunk contest. A 20-minute intrasquad scrimmage was followed by an autograph session with the Lobo team. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Jay Allen-Tovar knew he wanted to get things amped up early on.

So, he pulled out all the stops from the start of the dunk contest at Friday night’s Lobo men’s basketball Cherry/Silver game exhibition in the Pit.

The 6-foot-9 forward pulled onto the court 7-foot sophomore center Sebastian Forsling and then another “prop” to jump over.

His head coach, Richard Pitino.

“I was just trying to get the crowd involved,” said Allen-Tovar. “I felt like that was probably the best way to get the crowd involved.”

Allen-Tovar landed the dunk, clearing both Forsling and his head coach, earning a perfect dunk contest score of 40 and ensuring his minutes this season won’t be cut by crash-landing on Pitino.

Later, his “Silver” squad, made up primarily of players not expected to be the starting five this season, beat the “Cherry” team in a 24-minute scrimmage, 49-48.

Stats were not kept, but the estimated 1,000 fans in the Pit seemed thoroughly entertained.

“I took this job because of you guys in this building,” Pitino said after the scrimmage.

“… Don’t get used to this many seats being empty.”

DUNK CONTEST: The six-player, four-round dunk contest was a crowd favorite, even if most probably would have been fine with it being shaved down to just a couple rounds or at least shrinking the field down to just two finalists.

While several players earned perfect “40” scores from the four guest judges throughout the contest, Allen-Tovar was the highlight king from start to finish.

3-PT CHAMP: Newcomer Josiah Allick, the 6-9 transfer forward from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, shocked 3-point favorite K.J. Jenkins in the final round of the 3-point contest.

UNM went with a TBT-format for the contest, having two players go head-to-head each round at opposite ends of the court with the first player to 11 made 3-pointers advancing. Allick missed four 3-pointers total in three rounds of the contest, beating Jenkins in the finals 11-7.

Home » From the newspaper » Cherry/Silver: Allen-Tovar, Allick put on the best shows

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Cherry/Silver: Allen-Tovar, Allick put on the best shows
College
Jay Allen-Tovar knew he wanted to ... Jay Allen-Tovar knew he wanted to get things amped up early on. So, he pulled out all the stops from the start of the ...
2
Lobos get a chance to show who they are ...
College
Welcome to the Pyrite Bowl.Earlier this ... Welcome to the Pyrite Bowl.Earlier this fall, University of New Mexico football coach ...
3
Aggies' game Saturday is off after San Jose State ...
College
San Jose State and New Mexico ... San Jose State and New Mexico State postponed their football game for Saturday at Aggie Memorial after a Spartan freshman running back was killed ...
4
Talking Grammer, Ep. 50: New Lobos Josiah Allick and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Episode 50 of the Talking Grammer ... Episode 50 of the Talking Grammer podcast features a conversation with new Lobo forwards Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze.
5
Lobos to unveil 2022-23 roster Friday in Cherry-Silver event
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos' Cherry/Silver game -- a ... The Lobos' Cherry/Silver game -- a free fan event in the Pit -- is Friday night and will feature a scrimmage, a dunk contest ...
6
Gonzales is adamant that Lobos' offensive line is improving
College
Isaak Gutierrez hails from Eureka, a ... Isaak Gutierrez hails from Eureka, a northern California coastal city of some 27,000 souls.
7
Sports Speak Up! More angst over Lobo football
College
THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting ... THE UNM FOOTBALL program was recruiting a quarterback named General Booty. Not sure if he was better off signing with Oklahoma and sitting on ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: What do preseason polls really mean ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some notes and quotes, odds & ... Some notes and quotes, odds & ends after Wednesday's opening day of the Mountain West men's basketball media conference.
9
Freshman kicker Drzewiecki's performance a silver lining for Lobos
College
Nobody has to tell Danny Gonzales, ... Nobody has to tell Danny Gonzales, a former special-teams coach, how important it is for a football ...