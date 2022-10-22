Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Christopher Nuñez learned early on in his 14-year career as a teacher that not all students learn the same way.

“There’s not one way you can teach a student, or even get to a student, and, to be honest, you’re not gonna get to them all.” Nuñez said. But that doesn’t keep him from trying.

In his four years at Sonoma Elementary School in Las Cruces, he’s often found hands-on activities and technology-based methods to be the perfect way to engage with his class of fourth graders. On Friday morning, he was honored for going the extra mile for his students.

In a gym brimming with students, teachers and guests, an unsuspecting Nuñez was surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award, often referred to as the Oscar for educators.

The fourth grade math teacher is the sole recipient in New Mexico and one of 40 educators recognized nationwide in the 2022-23 school year. Recipients in each state are surprised with the award announcement.

Students cheered as an awe-struck Nuñez made his way slowly to the front to accept his award in the form of a giant check.

“Without the support staff, without the awesome students that we have here at Sonoma, it’s impossible to get something like this,” Nuñez said. “I am honored to represent not only Sonoma Elementary, but Las Cruces, New Mexico, as well.”

Kurt Steinhaus, New Mexico Secretary of Education, attended the surprise assembly. He thanked Nuñez for his hard work, saying that he exemplified what it means to be a teacher.

“He’s gone above and beyond to ensure his fourth graders understand real-world applications of classroom material and become lifelong learners,” Steinhaus said. “His efforts to amplify the social and academic skills of every child in his class are evident in the high performance of his students.”

Nuñez comes from a family of educators. His dad has been teaching for over 30 years and is still a teacher at Organ Mountain High School in Las Cruces, something he says inspired him to earn his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2009 and pursue what he calls the “family business.”

“Teaching often becomes a family affair as children grow up in homes that elevate the profession,” Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards, said. “Christopher Nuñez saw this firsthand in his own family.”

As a member of Sonoma Elementary’s leadership program, Nuñez supported the idea of dividing the school into six “houses” or teams – a system inspired by the Ron Clark Academy – to encourage connections between students from different grades.

The pandemic didn’t slow Nuñez down. During lockdown, he made sure his lessons were accessible for everyone, held extra Zoom meetings and found ways to make virtual classes more interactive for his students.

“I feel like it comes naturally to me, and I actually do love it, I have a deep passion for it,” Nuñez said. “It’s something that’s in my blood.”

Nuñez’s efforts don’t end with mathematics. He leads several after-school programs, including one where students learn how to write human interest stories for Sonoma’s broadcast channel and another where they get to rework plays and act them out for other students.

Nuñez’s students have grown from 70% to 100% proficiency on the iReady math assessment and achieved a 92% proficiency on the Star Reading test. Before letting his students go, he has students answer questions about the day’s lessons to assess their understanding of the material based on green, yellow and red stickers.

It’s hard for Nuñez to process what happened on Friday. He said he hopes to use the award money, which is unrestricted, on his family and home, but also to give tokens of his appreciation to his students and fellows.

Since 1987, over $73 million in $25,000 awards has been distributed to educators across the United States who are in the early and middle stages of their career.

If I can be a representation for all the great educators here in New Mexico, I’m willing to take that on,” Nuñez said. “We have some great teachers here and I’m glad that Milken helps bring that out.”