New play lifts Menaul to key victory

The Menaul Panthers didn’t have to dig too deep into their offensive playbook to produce the most important 9 yards of their football season.

The play that earned Menaul an 8-Man district championship had, in fact, only been drawn up by coach Josh Baca on Thursday night.

That play, with quarterback Zach Toledo drifting left, dragging the Legacy Academy defense with him, saw Toledo stop, pivot, and throw back across the field to wide open Garrett Lerch.

The senior running back walked in the game-winning touchdown with 1:24 remaining Friday night, as Menaul snagged an exciting 26-20 victory over the Silverbacks at Menaul to capture the District 1 title.

Legacy Academy was at the Menaul 14 on the final play, but a pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

“It’s crazy,” said Lerch, who scored a pair of touchdowns for Menaul (5-4, 3-0 in district) in the victory, including a 77-yard run in the second quarter. “The game was so close, and we were backed up on the ropes and we had to fight hard at the end. We needed a stop and that’s what we got.”

The victory clinched a playoff berth for the Panthers. The 8-Man playoff bracket will be announced on Saturday.

“It was terribly nervewracking,” Baca said. “Our boys were tired, they had given it their all, all game, and we were starting to wear down a little bit.”

Legacy Academy (2-6, 2-1) had overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and pulled even with the Panthers at 20-20 with 2:19 to go on a fourth-down, 30-yard TD pass from quarterback Joey Gonzales to Noah Sanchez. The Silverbacks failed on a 2-point attempt to take the lead.

Menaul took over at its 35. Lerch rumbled 30 yards on the first play, and there was a 15-yard horse collar penalty on Legacy Academy as well, putting the Panthers at the Legacy 20.

Three plays later, on second down, Menaul ran its new play.

“I couldn’t sleep (Thursday) night, and I thought up that play,” Baca said.

The team watched film Friday morning and talked about the design; then they ran it for the first time during a practice at lunch.

“We ran that play earlier in the game, and it worked,” Baca said. “I was a little leery to call it a second time, but it was wide open both times.”

Menaul led 14-0 at halftime, but the bigger, deeper Silverbacks wore down the Panthers — who had far fewer players than Legacy Academy — in the second half.

But the Silverbacks showed tremendous growth in their inaugural varsity football season, which saw them play their home games at Menaul. And the Silverbacks’ day will come.

But it wasn’t Friday.

Toledo added a rushing TD for the Panthers, and also threw a touchdown pass to Josh Stromberg.

MENAUL 26, LEGACY ACADEMY 20

Legacy 0 0 6 14 — 20

Menaul 0 14 6 6 — 26

Scoring: M, Josh Stromberg 27 pass from Zach Toledo (Garrett Lerch run); M, Lerch 77 run (run failed); LA, Bryant Scales 20 pass from Joey Gonzales (run failed); M, Toledo 1 run (pass failed); LA, Jake Bustos 1 run (Gonzales run); LA, Noah Sanchez 30 pass from Gonzales (run failed); M, Lerch 9 pass from Toledo (run failed). Records: M 5-4, 4-0 in District 1 8-Man; LA 2-6, 2-1.