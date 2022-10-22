Prep football roundup: Volcano Vista scores critical win over Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO — Volcano Vista senior quarterback Elliot Paskett-Bell threw for 266 yards and a touchdown, but it was his running that helped spark the Hawks to a 34-22, District 1-6A prep football victory on Friday night.

The Hawks (7-2, 2-1 in 1-6A) kept alive their chances at a first-round playoff bye.

For the Rams (6-3, 2-1), they could still win the district next week, but will have to beat rival Cleveland handily in the regular-season finale.

Rio Rancho led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to a safety and a 40-yard pass play from sophomore Quarterback JJ Arellano to Traiven Williams.

Volcano Vista scored its first points on Paskett-Bell’s 41-yard TD pass to Aden Cardiel as the opening quarter ended.

On the first play of the second quarter, Rams sophomore quarterback J.J. Arellano found Anthony Raymer open over the middle and Raymer out-ran the Hawks’ secondary for a TD and a 15-6 Rio Rancho lead.

By halftime, the Hawks had rallied for a 20-15 lead, thanks to 3- and 2-yard scoring runs by Alijah Gonzales, who rushed for 115 yards on 26 carries.

An early interception by Volcano Vista’s Gabe Pino put the Hawks at the Rio Rancho 25 early in the third quarter. On the next play, Paskett-Bell went 25 yards for a touchdown and a 27-15 Hawks lead.

The Rams kept it interesting, as Arellano tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Donevyn Culkin, cutting the Hawks’ lead to 27-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Arellano was again the Rams’ leading rusher, with 100 yards on 27 carries.

On a long march downfield, Rio Rancho’s hopes soon faded, as it came up short on a fourth-and-1 play, leading to yet another Paskett-Bell touchdown at the other end.

The Hawks went 79 yards on their final drive, with three of the final four plays being Paskett-Bell bootleg runs. The last one was a 22-yard, untouched run into the end zone for an insurance TD for Volcano Vista.

“It was really nice to get this W. Our defense is playing great and the guys put their trust in me,” Paskett-Bell said.

“They’re definitely the best competition that we’ve faced,” Paskett-Bell said of Rio Rancho.

Volcano Vista closes the regular season next week against Atrisco Heritage.

— Gary Herron

CLEVELAND 50, CIBOLA 0: At Nusenda Community Stadium, the top-ranked Storm (7-2, 3-0 in District 1-6A) simply had too much firepower for the eighth-ranked Cougars (6-3, 1-3).

Senior quarterback Evan Wysong scored on a 63-yard touchdown run on the Storm’s first play from scrimmage and Cleveland rolled from there in a mercy-rule shortened triumph over the Cougars that ended at halftime.

Cleveland had four scoring drives of three or fewer plays in an overwhelming first quarter that removed any suspense from the game. Cibola showed brief signs of life on its opening possession following Wysong’s aforementioned TD scamper, but a 14-play march ended in a turnover on downs at the Cleveland 6.

With star quarterback Aden Chavez on crutches, the Cougars struggled to muster any consistent offense. All told, they were outgained 351-17 in total yardage. Cleveland was especially effective running the ball, with six plays of 20 or more yards, and scoring runs by Wysong, Josh Perry (twice) and Harris Mbueha. The Storm’s big-play brigade also featured a 56-yard scoring toss from Wysong to Nic Trujillo.

Storm coach Robert Garza credited the offensive line, which opened massive holes all evening to the tune of 247 yards rushing.

“It didn’t matter who was running the ball,” he said. “You’ve got to give credit to those five guys. They came off and made sure to pave the way. They’re coming a long ways. We got those two sophomores that have been starting all year, they’ve really stepped up and started to play like upperclassman.”

Cleveland still has to beat rival Rio Rancho next week to clinch the 1-6A title.

Cibola closes the regular season outside of district against Sandia next Saturday.

— Tristen Critchfield

CLEVELAND 50, CIBOLA 0

Cleveland 28 22 — 50

Cibola 0 0 — 0

Scoring: Cle, Evan Wysong 63 run (Jeff Bem kick); Cle, Nic Trujillo 56 pass from Wysong (Bem kick); Cle, Josh Perry 4 run (Bem kick); Cle, Harris Mbueha 20 run (Bem kick); Cle, Trujillo 14 pass from Wysong (Bem kick); Cle, Perry 3 run (run good); Cle, Jaden Davis 34 punt return (Bem kick). Rec.: Cle 7-2, 3-0 1-6A; Cib 6-3, 1-3.

First Downs: Cle 5, Cib 4. Rushes-yards: Cle 11-242; Cib 11-(-26). Passing: Cle 4-4-0—107; Cib 8-22-0—43. Total Offense: Cib 17; Cle 351. Punts-avg.: Cib 4-29.7. Penalties-yards: Cle 13-125; Cib 6-47. Fumbles-lost: Cib 1-0.

ALSO FRIDAY NIGHT: La Cueva and Farmington will play for the District 2-6A championship next Friday at Wilson Stadium after the Bears and Scorpions won Friday night. La Cueva (8-1, 3-0) belted Sandia 56-20 at Wilson Stadium, while Farmington (5-4, 3-0) fought off pesky Eldorado, 45-21 at Hutchison Stadium. … Three metro-area Class 4A teams were on the road Friday, and they all absorbed losses. In Lovington, the Wildcats (3-6, 2-0 in 4/6-4A) defeated Albuquerque Academy (5-4, 0-2), by a 43-14 count. In Portales, the Rams (8-1, 2-0 in 4/6-4A) had a 50-6 victory over Bernalillo (2-6, 0-2). And in Silver City, 4A’s top-ranked Colts (8-1, 2-0 in 3/5-4A) posted a 36-0 victory over St. Pius (1-8, 0-2). … At Milne Stadium, Albuquerque High (2-7, 1-3 in 5-6A) blanked Santa Fe 28-0. … In Moriarty, the Pintos set up a district championship game at Taos next week with a victory over Española Valley. … Artesia clinched the District 4-5A title on Friday night, and almost certainly the No. 1 seed for the 5A playoffs, as its 55-20 road win at the Wool Bowl against Goddard locked up first place in that league for the Bulldogs (7-2, 2-0).