 Boris Johnson returns to UK amidst rumors he will run for PM - Albuquerque Journal

Boris Johnson returns to UK amidst rumors he will run for PM

By Associated Press

LONDON — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.

Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss.

Johnson has not officially said he is running but some allies in the parliamentary party have been loudly calling for his return. Tory lawmakers wishing to enter the race must secure the backing of 100 of their colleagues by 2 p.m. on Monday.

A return by Johnson would be an astonishing recovery for a polarizing figure forced out by a welter of ethics scandals. Opponents say giving him another chance would only lead to more controversy and disappointment.

The leadership uncertainty comes at a time of weak economic growth and as millions struggle with higher borrowing costs and rising prices for groceries, fuel and other basics. A growing wave of strikes by train and postal workers, lawyers and others has revealed mounting discontent as a recession looms.

Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it caused turmoil in financial markets.

Home » AP Feeds » Boris Johnson returns to UK amidst rumors he will run for PM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
AP Feeds
Hundreds of people applauded -- and ... Hundreds of people applauded -- and some wiped away tears -- as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, ...
2
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK ...
AP Feeds
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ... Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one ...
3
Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government
AP Feeds
Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy's ... Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy's new ruling coalition, assembling the country's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming ...
4
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap ...
AP Feeds
European Union leaders struggled to find ... European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany ...
5
EU to boost Ukraine funds amid refugee exodus concerns
AP Feeds
European Union leaders on Friday gave ... European Union leaders on Friday gave the green light to a plan to provide Ukraine with 18 billion euros (dollars) in financial support over ...
6
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
AP Feeds
Gathered at a table in the ... Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in ...
7
Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist
AP Feeds
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit ... British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and a ...
8
Ukraine's utilities threatened by Russia in war's new phase
AP Feeds
When a missile struck a power ... When a missile struck a power station less than a mile from his apartment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Oleksander Maystrenko didn't panic, run ...
9
Arizona farm gives refuge from pain, for man and ...
AP Feeds
The leader has the name of ... The leader has the name of her dead baby spelled out in beads on her left wrist, and standing before her is a mother ...