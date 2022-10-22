From retail to the tech world, Tijeras native charts ‘winding road’

Mia Petersen is the executive director of the New Mexico Technology Council. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Mia Petersen is the executive director of the New Mexico Technology Council. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Mia Petersen is the executive director of the New Mexico Technology Council. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

A self-described “mountain kid” from Tijeras, Mia Petersen has taken a lot of detours en route to her new job as executive director of the New Mexico Tech Council.

She’s been a boutique manager, wedding planner, human resources leader and a student of art, art history and business.

“It’s like a winding road,” she says.

What led her to the Tech Council was a position as human resources manager for Rural Sourcing Inc., a software development company. She was hired in 2017, when RSI’s Albuquerque office was about a year old and aiming to increase its local staff from 40 to 150, Petersen says.

“I just saw this opportunity and thought, ‘It’s going to be so cool,'” she says. “In retail, you hire, so I knew how to do that.”

How you do that, she says, is by “developing great connections in the community.”

She became friendly with Deep Dive, a nonprofit that offers coding boot camps. She recruited at least 40 of its students to RSI.

It was around that time that her “winding road” led to an interest in economic development, with jobs that would keep workers in Albuquerque.

“It was so awesome,” she says of her time at RSI. “I got to see, through Deep Dive particularly, how much these non-traditional workforce training programs are really great for our community.”

Petersen, a single mother, worked with the state and others on the economic incentives that RSI was getting. That’s how she learned about the Tech Council.

She eventually became a council board member and “was pretty heavily involved until the pandemic.” Still, she was excited about the council’s activities and felt like it was her kind of organization, so she bided her time while keeping an eye on the top slot.

“I would volunteer on a lot of the activities and programs, and I just started to see some great potential,” she says. “I thought, ‘You know what? That executive director position is really cool.’ There was somebody in it at the time, so I just kind of waited. When it became available, the timing was right. I started in April.”

What are your goals for the council?

“There needs to be a tech component, but we really promote (all of) STEM. One of the things that we want to work on in 2023 is getting more active so that we help more and more women, minorities — those who directly face barriers to entry — to feel comfortable and identify that they belong in STEM. And something I’m working on right now, and want us to do more of, is connecting the needs of employers with our educational institutions. We have several members who really need a workforce of broadband. We formed a small consortium of … employers, and we’re getting feedback on what positions they need and helping them get to CNM to develop a robust program.”

Is there a mistake you’ve made in your career that you have learned from?

“Several, but one of the biggest ones was early in my career as a leader. I was so young, and I would be managing teams. Once people found out how old I was they were like, ‘What? You’re 23? Why are you in charge of everything?’ At first, I emulated other leaders in the organization who were cold and impersonable, because I thought I had to model that behavior to be successful. I leaned on my authority, rather than my influence over the team. Over time, I realized that it was not an effective way to build rapport or camaraderie. Instead of telling, I would ask, and I stopped micromanaging and started delegating and sharing interesting work. When people enjoy what they do, they are more productive and loyal.”

What do you do in your free time?

“I do really love my kids, so I do a lot with them. Three (out of four) of them are adopted. The oldest passed in March. He died of a fentanyl overdose.”

How did that affect you?

“I still tell people I have four kids. I am so proud that I had the opportunity to be James’ mom. … He was a smart, intelligent kid and a loved individual. So many people assume that people who use are ‘bad,’ out of control or lack discipline. I think that it is important to talk about how fentanyl impacted our family so that others know it’s not something that is swept under the rug. I tell everyone to keep Narcan in their house, especially if they have teenagers. Anyone can get Narcan at the pharmacy, and in most cases it is free. It can save a life.”

Is there any advice you’ve gotten that’s stuck with you?

“I think that the best advice I’ve probably gotten, honestly, is I had a mentor who said, ‘You know, giving 100% all the time — why don’t you scale it back to like 80%?’ It was like a whole mindset shift. That was part of the frustration: I saw these counterparts … they would be leaving early. And I was putting in 11 hours. So it’s that whole idea of work smarter, not harder. The other piece of advice I got was, ‘You’re going to drop balls, so be strategic in which balls you drop.'”

What was your childhood like?

“It was a little rough. We’ve had this family history of addiction. One of my role models is (author) Wayne Dyer. He’s kind of known as the originator of manifestation. I’m not hard-core. I do believe you attract energy and karma. I listened to something he said — he had a very challenging childhood and left when he was young. He was so mad at his dad, but he had this aha moment of ‘I’m going to forgive him, because in some ways this is the greatest teacher.’ Forgiveness is very hard. One of the things I do think about my childhood is it formed who I am. And I turned out great.”

What keeps you up at night?

“Global warming. We’ve been talking about this since I was a kid, and here we are. And I would say gun violence keeps me up.”

What makes you laugh?

“Just about anything. I like to laugh. I like to find humor even in the darkest moments.”

THE BASICS: Mia Petersen, 41, born in Albuquerque; three kids, James, 16, (deceased), Sophie Griego, 15, Hunter Shufelt, 11, and Syndel Shufelt, 8; four Chihuahua “mixed mutts”; master’s in business administration, 2015, University of New Mexico, and bachelor’s degree in fine arts, UNM, 2007.

POSITIONS: Executive director and CEO of the New Mexico Tech Council, since April 2022; senior learning and development manager, Rural Sourcing Inc., 2017-2022; executive team lead human resources, Target, 2015-2017; store manager, Anthropologie, on and off from 2005-2012.

OTHER: Board of directors, New Mexico Tech Council, 2018-2020.