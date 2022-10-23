Claiming medical costs on late dad’s return

Q: My dad passed away in August. His income was from a pension and Social Security, and a smaller amount of interest and dividends. His medical costs were substantial. In the past two years, he has paid no income tax because his medical care costs were large enough to wipe out his income. I expect 2022 to be the same. My issue is that I paid some medical costs after his death. Am I still allowed to claim these costs as medical costs on Dad’s 2022 income tax return? If not, is the deduction lost or is it claimed somewhere else?

A: I am going to assume that your dad has no obligation to file a federal estate tax return. The post-death payments technically came from his estate and could be claimed as an administrative expense on the estate tax return (Form 706).

If your dad has no obligation to file a Form 706, there is no benefit from claiming medical costs as an estate administration expense. You may instead elect to claim the costs on his final income tax return.

This is an election, so you need to follow the administrative procedures required to make the election. A professional tax preparer could handle this for you.

In the event you choose to file the final income tax return, I’ll give you a few references that you can look at to be sure you make the election properly.

In general, these costs would be allowed under Section 2053 of the tax law as estate administration expenses. The estate may have to file an income tax return (Form 1041), but the costs cannot be claimed on the income tax return.

Section 213(c)(1) allows you to elect to deduct costs paid within one year of death on the final income tax return.

Sections 213(c)(2) and 642(g) provide that the medical costs cannot be deducted in two places. This means that, if you elect to claim the costs on your dad’s final income tax return, you must also waive any deduction on an estate tax return.

Since you will not be filing an estate tax return (Form 706), you can waive any deduction for the estate.

The election mechanics are found in the Treasury Regulations at Section 1.642(g)-1. You attach a statement, in duplicate, to the income tax return electing to claim the post-death medical costs.

The election must state that no deduction will be claimed under Section 2053, i.e., the estate must waive any right to claim the election.

The mechanics of the election can be satisfied with a professional tax preparation software program. The election itself can be attached to an electronic tax filing.

Q: My medical costs are not large enough to claim a federal tax deduction, but I can claim the New Mexico deduction. My question is whether any over-the-counter medications can be included in the allowed amount. I purchase pills for a UTI and for anxiety. If I need a prescription to claim a deduction, can I just ask a doctor to write a prescription for these items?

A: New Mexico follows federal law for the definition of allowed medical costs. Only “prescribed” drugs may be deducted.

A prescribed drug is one that cannot be obtained without a prescription from a physician. A physician is authorized to practice medicine in the state where the service is provided.

The answer to your question then is that over-the-counter medicine cannot be included in the allowed deduction for medical costs.

This issue can be confusing because over-the-counter medicine may be reimbursed by a health care flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA).

Reimbursements from an FSA or HSA are made with pre-tax dollars, so the result is equivalent to claiming a deduction for both federal and New Mexico income taxes.

If you have either an FSA or an HSA, check with the administrator to see what items can be reimbursed. If the plan allows, even such things as allergy pills, heating pads, thermometers and the like can be reimbursed.

If you are an OTC medicine fan, my advice would be to participate if your employer has an FSA or HSA.

James R. Hamill is director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.