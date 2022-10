One person was shot to death overnight in Downtown Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police responded to the area of First and Gold SW to reports of a shooting around midnight, said APD Officer Chase Jewell in an email Saturday morning.

“Officers discovered an adult male who sustained gunshot wounds,” Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman added. “The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Jewell said there is no offender information at this time.