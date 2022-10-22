 Vehicle vs. motorcycle wreck leaves 1 dead on west Central - Albuquerque Journal

Vehicle vs. motorcycle wreck leaves 1 dead on west Central

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

One person was killed in a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Central west of Coors Friday evening, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., witnesses saw a 2013 Ford traveling eastbound on Central attempt to make a U-turn at 86th NW, which doesn’t have a U-turn sign, the department wrote in a release.

“While making the U-turn, the vehicle was hit by a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Central Ave.,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in an email. “The motorcycle driver was ejected and thrown about 20 feet. The motorcycle driver was wearing his helmet but sustained severe injuries and died on scene.”

Gallegos added witnesses had seen the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic while driving.

Speed and driver error were contributing factors for the crash, according to Gallegos.

