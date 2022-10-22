Man arrested following shooting at ABQ Walmart

Police have arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with a shooting at an Albuquerque Walmart that left a woman hospitalized Friday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Maurice Lacey, of Albuquerque, is facing charges of aggravated battery of a household member (domestic violence), assault with intent to commit a violent felony and a firearm enhancement charge, according to APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

Witnesses alleged that Lacey, who police have identified as the victim’s husband, entered the break room of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cutler Avenue in Northeast Albuquerque on Friday afternoon and shot his wife in the back of her head, according to Gallegos.

Lacey then took the firearm and placed it on a counter in front of an employee and said, “I just shot my wife,” according to Gallegos.

This story will be updated.