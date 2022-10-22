 Man arrested following shooting at ABQ Walmart - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested following shooting at ABQ Walmart

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Police respond to a shooting at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4700 Cutler Ave. NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Liam Debonis/Albuquerque Journal)

Police have arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with a shooting at an Albuquerque Walmart that left a woman hospitalized Friday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Maurice Lacey, of Albuquerque, is facing charges of aggravated battery of a household member (domestic violence), assault with intent to commit a violent felony and a firearm enhancement charge, according to APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

Witnesses alleged that Lacey, who police have identified as the victim’s husband, entered the break room of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cutler Avenue in Northeast Albuquerque on Friday afternoon and shot his wife in the back of her head, according to Gallegos.

Lacey then took the firearm and placed it on a counter in front of an employee and said, “I just shot my wife,” according to Gallegos.

This story will be updated.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man arrested following shooting at ABQ Walmart

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man arrested following shooting at ABQ Walmart
ABQnews Seeker
Police have arrested a 64-year-old man ... Police have arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with a shooting at an Albuquerque Walmart that left a woman hospitalized Friday afternoon, according to ...
2
Health coverage ‘a key competitiveness issue’ for New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
In a tough labor market, health ... In a tough labor market, health care insurance may be just the amenity small business owners need to attract and retain employees. Fortunately, it ...
3
More on the menu for Medicare in 2023
ABQnews Seeker
For the hundred of thousands of ... For the hundred of thousands of New Mexicans eligible for Medicare, lower premiums and more plans in 2023 is good news. Open enrollment for ...
4
Lightening the load: Costs to drop for those using ...
ABQnews Seeker
Open enrollment for beWellnm runs Nov. ... Open enrollment for beWellnm runs Nov. 1 through Jan. 15
5
Vehicle vs. motorcycle wreck leaves 1 dead on west ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed in a ... One person was killed in a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Central west of Coors Friday evening, according to the Albuquerque ...
6
1 dead in SW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
One person was shot to death ... One person was shot to death overnight in Downtown Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Police responded to the area of First and ...
7
TN visas could be part of US workforce strategy
ABQnews Seeker
When the North American Free Trade ... When the North American Free Trade Agreement was implemented on Jan. 1, 1994, a new visa also was introduced. The TN visa, often referred ...
8
From retail to the tech world, Tijeras native charts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mia Petersen has been a ... Mia Petersen has been a boutique manager, wedding planner, human resources leader and a student of art, art history and business.
9
Lobo hoops: Allen-Tovar, Allick put on shows at Cherry/Silver ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jay Allen-Tovar put on a show ... Jay Allen-Tovar put on a show in the dunk contest at Friday night's Cherry/Silver game in the Pit for Lobo basketball.