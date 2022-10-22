Briefcase: Medical diagnostic imaging center announces new hires

Amber Chacon Sheila Su Prev 1 of 3 Next

The American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ Albuquerque office has announced four hires:

Ruth Hoffman has been hired as staff editor for the publications department. Hoffman has a bachelor’s degree and a Poynter ACES Certificate in editing. She also has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse in multiple health care settings, including Hospice of New Mexico. Hoffman was formerly employed by Cision’s PRWeb in Albuquerque.

Amber Chacon has been hired as business systems analyst for the information technology department. Chacon earned a master’s degree from Rollins College and a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University. She has prior experience as a financial, business and systems analyst. Most recently, she was employed by Pebble Beach Resorts in California.

Sheila Su has been hired as an assistant graphic designer. Su was born and raised in California. She holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and marketing from California State University.

Lesley Baker has been hired as an administrative assistant. Early in her career, Baker was the clerk for the Queensland Justice Department in Australia. She has experience as an administrative assistant, accounts payable clerk, call center representative, help desk administrator and a sales coordinator. Lesley holds a Certificate IV in information technology from the North Coast Institute of TAFE, Kingscliff Campus, New South Wales, Australia.