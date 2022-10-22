 Briefcase: Medical diagnostic imaging center announces new hires - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Medical diagnostic imaging center announces new hires

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

The American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ Albuquerque office has announced four hires:

Ruth Hoffman has been hired as staff editor for the publications department. Hoffman has a bachelor’s degree and a Poynter ACES Certificate in editing. She also has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse in multiple health care settings, including Hospice of New Mexico. Hoffman was formerly employed by Cision’s PRWeb in Albuquerque.

Amber Chacon has been hired as business systems analyst for the information technology department. Chacon earned a master’s degree from Rollins College and a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University. She has prior experience as a financial, business and systems analyst. Most recently, she was employed by Pebble Beach Resorts in California.

Sheila Su has been hired as an assistant graphic designer. Su was born and raised in California. She holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and marketing from California State University.

Lesley Baker has been hired as an administrative assistant. Early in her career, Baker was the clerk for the Queensland Justice Department in Australia. She has experience as an administrative assistant, accounts payable clerk, call center representative, help desk administrator and a sales coordinator. Lesley holds a Certificate IV in information technology from the North Coast Institute of TAFE, Kingscliff Campus, New South Wales, Australia.

Home » Business » People » Briefcase: Medical diagnostic imaging center announces new hires

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Going the extra mile
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces fourth grade math teacher ... Las Cruces fourth grade math teacher wins 'Oscar' of teaching and $25,000
2
State panel looks into requiring vaccines
ABQnews Seeker
COVID-19 shot could be added to ... COVID-19 shot could be added to list for students
3
Herrell, Vasquez square off in 30-minute televised debate
2022 election
Candidates differ on border, energy and ... Candidates differ on border, energy and abortion
4
District Attorney's office seized attorney-client conversations
ABQnews Seeker
Defense questions prosecutor under oath in ... Defense questions prosecutor under oath in heated exchange
5
APD: Woman critically injured in ABQ Walmart shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police spokesman says incident appears to ... Police spokesman says incident appears to be 'domestic-violence related'
6
Expanded early voting starts Saturday
2022 election
Counties to open satellite locations Counties to open satellite locations
7
Groups intend to sue over cattle in Valles Caldera ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trespass cattle get in through broken ... Trespass cattle get in through broken fences and can trample sensitive habitat
8
Colo. man captured after fleeing police
ABQnews Seeker
Thursday morning incident touched off a ... Thursday morning incident touched off a string of alleged crimes, police chase, manhunt
9
More nutritious chile peppers sought for NM
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU project aims to improve productivity NMSU project aims to improve productivity
10
Petrolgyph vandal suspect is detained
ABQnews Seeker
Man may face felony charges thanks ... Man may face felony charges thanks to joint law enforcement effort