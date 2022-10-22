Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hire

Trisha Kay Bank has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group Pulmonology as a certified family nurse practitioner.

Bank completed her bachelor’s degree at Saginaw Valley State University. She earned her master of science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Bank’s clinical experience includes treating acute, episodic and chronic medical conditions in patients of all ages. She also has worked with patients experiencing COPD, asthma, pulmonary embolism, lung nodules and more. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 500 Walter NE, Ste 501.