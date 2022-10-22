 Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hire - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hire

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Trisha Kay Bank

Trisha Kay Bank has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group Pulmonology as a certified family nurse practitioner.

Bank completed her bachelor’s degree at Saginaw Valley State University. She earned her master of science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Bank’s clinical experience includes treating acute, episodic and chronic medical conditions in patients of all ages. She also has worked with patients experiencing COPD, asthma, pulmonary embolism, lung nodules and more. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 500 Walter NE, Ste 501.

Home » Business » People » Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hire

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Going the extra mile
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces fourth grade math teacher ... Las Cruces fourth grade math teacher wins 'Oscar' of teaching and $25,000
2
State panel looks into requiring vaccines
ABQnews Seeker
COVID-19 shot could be added to ... COVID-19 shot could be added to list for students
3
Herrell, Vasquez square off in 30-minute televised debate
2022 election
Candidates differ on border, energy and ... Candidates differ on border, energy and abortion
4
District Attorney's office seized attorney-client conversations
ABQnews Seeker
Defense questions prosecutor under oath in ... Defense questions prosecutor under oath in heated exchange
5
APD: Woman critically injured in ABQ Walmart shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police spokesman says incident appears to ... Police spokesman says incident appears to be 'domestic-violence related'
6
Expanded early voting starts Saturday
2022 election
Counties to open satellite locations Counties to open satellite locations
7
Groups intend to sue over cattle in Valles Caldera ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trespass cattle get in through broken ... Trespass cattle get in through broken fences and can trample sensitive habitat
8
Colo. man captured after fleeing police
ABQnews Seeker
Thursday morning incident touched off a ... Thursday morning incident touched off a string of alleged crimes, police chase, manhunt
9
More nutritious chile peppers sought for NM
ABQnews Seeker
NMSU project aims to improve productivity NMSU project aims to improve productivity
10
Petrolgyph vandal suspect is detained
ABQnews Seeker
Man may face felony charges thanks ... Man may face felony charges thanks to joint law enforcement effort