Briefcase: TriCore Research Institute names new medical director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Dr. Jesse Young has been hired as a medical director at TriCore Research Institute.

In his role, Young will promote quality, and ensure fiscal and regulatory compliance for the research and diagnostic device trial partners. Young has ten years’ experience in infectious diseases, including two years working at TriCore in the Clinical Device Trials Department. Young is a native New Mexican and graduated with a Ph.D. from the Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program at the University of the New Mexico School of Medicine.

