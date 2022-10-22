 Man charged in homicide at East Central bus stop - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in homicide at East Central bus stop

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man late last month at a bus stop along East Central.

Henry Atkinson (MDC)

Henry Atkinson, 37, is charged with an open count of murder in the Sept. 30 death of 42-year-old Elijah Pino, a member of Zia Pueblo.

Detectives arrested Atkinson near First and Central on Friday and he was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Atkinson until trial, saying he “callously and casually” killed Pino and “does not value human life.”

Court records show Atkinson has been arrested several times on domestic violence and drug charges. He was charged in June after allegedly chasing a man around Central with a knife but prosecutors dismissed the case when they couldn’t reach the victim.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded to the shooting at Central and Wyoming around 2 p.m. and found Pino shot dead near the bus stop. Witnesses told police the man responsible was known as “St. Louis” and had shot Pino following a fight.

Surveillance video from the bus and surrounding area showed the suspect — later identified as Atkinson — get off the bus with four other people. Police said the group approached Pino and a fight broke out among them.

A woman with the group was taunting Pino when Atkinson walked up and shot him repeatedly before throwing him to the ground and “casually” walking away. A witness told police Pino and Atkinson had argued before the shooting started.

The witness picked Atkinson out of a photo array as the shooter and told the detective, “I don’t even have to look” at the other photos to be sure.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man charged in homicide at East Central bus stop

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man charged in homicide at East Central bus stop
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police detectives have arrested a ... Albuquerque police detectives have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man late last month at a bus stop along East Central. ...
2
APD: Man shot wife in Walmart break room
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man is accused of ... An Albuquerque man is accused of walking into a Walmart store in the middle of the afternoon Friday and shooting his wife in the ...
3
Autopsy: Cause of ABQ police shooter’s death “undetermined”
ABQnews Seeker
Ramirez was found dead in a ... Ramirez was found dead in a federal holding cell in February
4
Meow Wolf unveils 3 installations in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf always offers a new ... Meow Wolf always offers a new experience. At 'House of Eternal Return' in Santa Fe, three new permanent installations are ready for visitors. Months ...
5
Health coverage ‘a key competitiveness issue’ for New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
In a tough labor market, health ... In a tough labor market, health care insurance may be just the amenity small business owners need to attract and retain employees. Fortunately, it ...
6
More on the menu for Medicare in 2023
ABQnews Seeker
For the hundred of thousands of ... For the hundred of thousands of New Mexicans eligible for Medicare, lower premiums and more plans in 2023 is good news. Open enrollment for ...
7
Lightening the load: Costs to drop for those using ...
ABQnews Seeker
Open enrollment for beWellnm runs Nov. ... Open enrollment for beWellnm runs Nov. 1 through Jan. 15
8
Vehicle vs. motorcycle wreck leaves 1 dead on west ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed in a ... One person was killed in a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Central west of Coors Friday evening, according to the Albuquerque ...
9
1 dead in SW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
One person was shot to death ... One person was shot to death overnight in Downtown Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Police responded to the area of First and ...