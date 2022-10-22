 Santa Fe police arrest bank robbery suspect - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe police arrest bank robbery suspect

By ABQJournal News Staff

Amadeo Lailes (Source: SFPD)

Santa Fe police made an arrest in an early afternoon bank robbery on Friday.

The Santa Fe Police Department in a news release said the robbery happened at the Bank of America branch in the 1200 block of St. Michael’s Drive just before 1 p.m.

According to the release, witnessed said a man entered the bank, demanded money from tellers and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspected robber, Amadeo Lailes, 29, was found several blocks away and arrested, Santa Fe police said.

Lailes was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.

SFPD with the assistance of the FBI is investigating the case.

 

