 Yodice: Centennial, Cleveland look to be in contention for 6A football's top seed - Albuquerque Journal

Yodice: Centennial, Cleveland look to be in contention for 6A football’s top seed

By ABQJournal News Staff

Ten pieces of the puzzle are in place. Now we wait for the 11th piece to tie them all together.

New Mexico’s 11-man prep football classifications enter the final week of the regular season, with much undecided.

Any number of head-to-head matchups remain that will determine first and second place in certain districts (see my extended, top 10 list of Games to Watch on abqjournal.com/Sports) and there are others – West Mesa-Eldorado and Hobbs-Carlsbad, to name two – that are also quite meaningful.

Let’s take a lay of the land in Class 6A.

About 10 days ago, I would have argued that there were three viable candidates for the No. 1 line: Cleveland, Centennial and La Cueva.

I was on the La Cueva-as-a-No. 1-seed train (admittedly, I was the conductor) until West Mesa hung 62 points on the Bears last week. La Cueva, to me, now seems headed for a 2 seed for the postseason – if the Bears beat Farmington for the district title Friday at Wilson Stadium.

That leaves Centennial and Cleveland.

As we head into Week 11 of the regular season, Cleveland, without hesitation, is playing the best football in 6A. No one could possibly question this.

Centennial could have been the No. 1 seed, and may still be come Saturday night when the brackets are released. And Centennial has merit as a No. 1, make no mistake. This is a strong football team. But there was a development Saturday night that changes things.

Centennial does have an edge on Cleveland in overall record and head-to-head, but Cleveland on Saturday jumped over Centennial in the latest 6A rankings on MaxPreps.com. That is noteworthy, and this may tilt the state bracket, putting Centennial and La Cueva together on the bottom half of the draw, and Cleveland on the top.

Cleveland has not forgotten its season-opening, 38-35, last-minute home loss to Centennial, a game the Storm says slipped through its grasp. The Storm would love to find itself on a collision course with Centennial in the postseason, but the new rankings create a new dynamic. Based on this, I would say we are going to see the Bears and Hawks in the 2-3 positions.

As for the chase for the No. 4 and 5 seeds, this is a Hobbs vs. Volcano Vista battle. And this is an important distinction, since the higher seed would be at home if those two square off in the quarterfinals.

The Eagles enter the final week with a huge leg up. If both win in Week 11, Hobbs gets the No. 4. The Eagles will have the better record (9-1 to 8-2), plus, at current, a better MaxPreps ranking, and the Eagles have a vital win over Artesia, a 5A district champion.

Volcano Vista closes against Atrisco Heritage, Hobbs closes at Carlsbad. If the Hawks hope to be the 4 seed, the Cavemen must upset Hobbs.

I’ve created two lists of the top 12 in Class 6A. The first list is my personal choice in ranking the top 12 through Week 10. (Cibola’s falled down the list because of the injury to QB Aden Chavez. The Cougars are in a bad way.)

1. Cleveland; 2. La Cueva; 3. Centennial; 4. Volcano Vista; 5. Hobbs; 6. Rio Rancho; 7. Los Lunas; 8. Farmington; 9. Carlsbad; 10; West Mesa; 11. Cibola; 12. Atrisco Heritage.

Now, as for the way I think they will be seeded next Saturday? That’s another list entirely:

1. Cleveland; 2. La Cueva; 3. Centennial; 4. Hobbs; 5. Volcano Vista; 6. Rio Rancho; 7. Cibola; 8. Farmington; 9. Los Lunas; 10. Carlsbad; 11. Alamogordo; 12. Atrisco Heritage.

That would yield Atrisco Heritage at Volcano Vista, Alamogordo at Rio Rancho, Carlsbad at Cibola and Los Lunas at Farmington. (West Mesa, to me, deserves to be in, but the Mustangs could be the first team out.)

Cibola’s wins over Los Lunas (a likely district champ) and Farmington, plus its winning record, will keep the Cougars inside the top eight, with or without Chavez.

The seeding of Farmington and Los Lunas is something to watch, since the Scorpions not only beat the Tigers but also because that victory could end up being against a district champion. That could put Los Lunas on a path to travel in the first round.

It’s all fun and conjecture for now. Wins next week by Rio Rancho (vs. Cleveland), or Farmington (La Cueva), or Clovis (Los Lunas), or Carlsbad, or Eldorado (West Mesa), or any combination of those five, would create wonderful chaos.

Home » Sports » Featured Sports » Yodice: Centennial, Cleveland look to be in contention for 6A football’s top seed

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fresno State blasts punchless Lobos 41-9
College
On a cloudy, windy but not ... On a cloudy, windy but not stormy Albuquerque evening, the only lightning strike was a 75-yard Fresno State touchdown pass that gave the Bulldogs ...
2
Pitino calls freshman Dent 'the future' of Lobo basketball
College
Some fans – maybe ... Some fans – maybe 1,000 or so of them that attended Friday night's Cherry/Silver game in the ...
3
Fishbein is making a difference in India -- and ...
Featured Sports
It seems only natural that Jeremy ... It seems only natural that Jeremy Fishbein might have developed a taste for curry while living in In ...
4
Yodice: Centennial, Cleveland look to be in contention for ...
Featured Sports
Ten pieces of the puzzle are ... Ten pieces of the puzzle are in place. Now we wait for the 11th piece to tie them all together.< ...
5
Prep football: Piedra Vista blanks Highland
ABQnews Seeker
Piedra Vista inched closer to the ... Piedra Vista inched closer to the District 1/5-5A football championship on Saturday afternoon, shutting out Highland 40-0 at Milne Stadium. The Panthers (8-1, 2-0), ...
6
Lobo hoops: Allen-Tovar, Allick put on shows at Cherry/Silver ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jay Allen-Tovar put on a show ... Jay Allen-Tovar put on a show in the dunk contest at Friday night's Cherry/Silver game in the Pit for Lobo basketball.
7
Prep football roundup: Volcano Vista scores critical win over ...
Featured Sports
Volcano Vista senior quarterback Elliot Paskett-Bell ... Volcano Vista senior quarterback Elliot Paskett-Bell threw for 266 yards and a touchdown, but it was his running that helped spark the Hawks to ...
8
New play lifts Menaul to key victory
Featured Sports
The Menaul Panthers didn't have to ... The Menaul Panthers didn't have to dig too deep into their offensive playbook to produce the most important 9 yards of their football season. ...
9
United trends up as playoffs begin in Sacramento
Featured Sports
Analyzing the numbers is part of ... Analyzing the numbers is part of the game going into postseason play and USL Championship soccer is ...