Yodice: Centennial, Cleveland look to be in contention for 6A football’s top seed

Ten pieces of the puzzle are in place. Now we wait for the 11th piece to tie them all together.

New Mexico’s 11-man prep football classifications enter the final week of the regular season, with much undecided.

Any number of head-to-head matchups remain that will determine first and second place in certain districts (see my extended, top 10 list of Games to Watch on abqjournal.com/Sports) and there are others – West Mesa-Eldorado and Hobbs-Carlsbad, to name two – that are also quite meaningful.

Let’s take a lay of the land in Class 6A.

About 10 days ago, I would have argued that there were three viable candidates for the No. 1 line: Cleveland, Centennial and La Cueva.

I was on the La Cueva-as-a-No. 1-seed train (admittedly, I was the conductor) until West Mesa hung 62 points on the Bears last week. La Cueva, to me, now seems headed for a 2 seed for the postseason – if the Bears beat Farmington for the district title Friday at Wilson Stadium.

That leaves Centennial and Cleveland.

As we head into Week 11 of the regular season, Cleveland, without hesitation, is playing the best football in 6A. No one could possibly question this.

Centennial could have been the No. 1 seed, and may still be come Saturday night when the brackets are released. And Centennial has merit as a No. 1, make no mistake. This is a strong football team. But there was a development Saturday night that changes things.

Centennial does have an edge on Cleveland in overall record and head-to-head, but Cleveland on Saturday jumped over Centennial in the latest 6A rankings on MaxPreps.com. That is noteworthy, and this may tilt the state bracket, putting Centennial and La Cueva together on the bottom half of the draw, and Cleveland on the top.

Cleveland has not forgotten its season-opening, 38-35, last-minute home loss to Centennial, a game the Storm says slipped through its grasp. The Storm would love to find itself on a collision course with Centennial in the postseason, but the new rankings create a new dynamic. Based on this, I would say we are going to see the Bears and Hawks in the 2-3 positions.

As for the chase for the No. 4 and 5 seeds, this is a Hobbs vs. Volcano Vista battle. And this is an important distinction, since the higher seed would be at home if those two square off in the quarterfinals.

The Eagles enter the final week with a huge leg up. If both win in Week 11, Hobbs gets the No. 4. The Eagles will have the better record (9-1 to 8-2), plus, at current, a better MaxPreps ranking, and the Eagles have a vital win over Artesia, a 5A district champion.

Volcano Vista closes against Atrisco Heritage, Hobbs closes at Carlsbad. If the Hawks hope to be the 4 seed, the Cavemen must upset Hobbs.

I’ve created two lists of the top 12 in Class 6A. The first list is my personal choice in ranking the top 12 through Week 10. (Cibola’s falled down the list because of the injury to QB Aden Chavez. The Cougars are in a bad way.)

1. Cleveland; 2. La Cueva; 3. Centennial; 4. Volcano Vista; 5. Hobbs; 6. Rio Rancho; 7. Los Lunas; 8. Farmington; 9. Carlsbad; 10; West Mesa; 11. Cibola; 12. Atrisco Heritage.

Now, as for the way I think they will be seeded next Saturday? That’s another list entirely:

1. Cleveland; 2. La Cueva; 3. Centennial; 4. Hobbs; 5. Volcano Vista; 6. Rio Rancho; 7. Cibola; 8. Farmington; 9. Los Lunas; 10. Carlsbad; 11. Alamogordo; 12. Atrisco Heritage.

That would yield Atrisco Heritage at Volcano Vista, Alamogordo at Rio Rancho, Carlsbad at Cibola and Los Lunas at Farmington. (West Mesa, to me, deserves to be in, but the Mustangs could be the first team out.)

Cibola’s wins over Los Lunas (a likely district champ) and Farmington, plus its winning record, will keep the Cougars inside the top eight, with or without Chavez.

The seeding of Farmington and Los Lunas is something to watch, since the Scorpions not only beat the Tigers but also because that victory could end up being against a district champion. That could put Los Lunas on a path to travel in the first round.

It’s all fun and conjecture for now. Wins next week by Rio Rancho (vs. Cleveland), or Farmington (La Cueva), or Clovis (Los Lunas), or Carlsbad, or Eldorado (West Mesa), or any combination of those five, would create wonderful chaos.