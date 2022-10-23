Pitino calls freshman Dent ‘the future’ of Lobo basketball

Some fans – maybe 1,000 or so of them that attended Friday night’s Cherry/Silver game in the Pit – finally caught a glimpse of the future of Lobo basketball.

Or, at least the one head coach Richard Pitino believes, and in a transfer heavy world certainly hopes, will come to be, assuming highly-touted freshman point guard Donovan Dent sticks around Albuquerque a while.

The 6-foot-2 guard from national powerhouse Centennial High in Corona, California, the one who was named “Mr. Basketball” in that hoops-happy state and was recently ranked No. 17 among the “Top 100 Incoming Freshmen” in the country by Lindy’s college basketball magazine, finally got to shine in front of the fans at Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

And he did, indeed, shine.

While stats weren’t kept, the freshman floor general led the “Silver” squad of expected reserves to a 49-48 win over the “Cherry” roster of projected starters. During the scrimmage, as with most every day in practice with the Lobos, he was matched up with lightning-quick returning All-Mountain West point guard Jaelen House.

That pairing, Pitino has said more than once, has been making both players better.

“He has the talent for sure,” Pitino said of Dent. “Going against House every day is the best thing for him, because if he plays with that motor (as does the high-energy House), which we’ll get to, he’s just young, look out. I think that Donovan Dent is the point guard of the future for this program. I think he is talented. I think he’s a winner. He’s just young. So as much as House and (returning leading scorer Jamal Mashburn, Jr.) and those guys can groom him and teach him the better, but he’s got that raw talent. Elite finisher at the basket. Kind of has that Kyrie Irving-type skill set where he can just really finish in a variety of ways.”

House has been very complimentary of Dent, telling the Journal recently the practices have been beneficial.

“(He) pushes me in practice, you know?” House said. “He just forces me to actually practice hard every day.”

Pitino, who has no plans to back off the dominant backcourt 1-2 punch of House and Mashburn this season, has said he’s open to getting creative and find ways to play the promising freshman. The coach’s constant needling of his star senior point guard now has some juice to it, thanks to Dent’s continued rise.

“I’ve told House, I’m dying to find ways to play Donovan, so don’t make me do it,” Pitino said after Friday’s scrimmage. “Because I’m really excited about him.”

ALWAYS SUNNY IN RENO: Former Lobo basketball coach Steve Alford is not experiencing the same success his former UNM squads once had in the Mountain West Conference since his return to the league. Alford is now in his fourth year coaching the Nevada Wolf Pack.

After taking over a program that had been to three consecutive NCAA Tournaents, the Wolf Pack under Alford, and associate head coach Craig Neal, also a former Lobos coach, missed the postseason each of his first three years.

Last year, after being a preseason No. 3 league selection, the Wolf Pack finished eighth at 13-18, the worst record he’s had as a head coach since his first season as a head coach 31 years ago at Manchester College. Three starters that could have returned instead transferred out of the program at the end of the season.

So, he was asked during last week’s Mountain West media conference if he’s “feeling the heat.”

“Am I starting to feel the what?” Alford initially asked of the reporter.

Then he went on to say, “No. It’s 75 and sunny here today, so that’s nice, but I’ve never paid attention to that.”

He elaborated that he’s been “blessed” by the success he’s had at his every coaching stop, but then acknowledged things he could have done better last season.

“Our team needs to know adversity will hit in different ways. Sometimes it’s light, sometimes, like last year, it’s heavy. And I don’t think I prepared or helped my team as much as I needed to with my experiences,” Alford said. “We’ve shared that with our team. …

“No matter where I’ve been, as a player or as a coach, outside influences have never had an impact on how I feel or how I coach or how I compete.”

Nevada plays UNM Jan. 23 in Reno and in the Pit on Feb. 7.

Oct. 29

Exhibition: CSU Pueblo at UNM, 5:30 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM